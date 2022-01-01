St Charles bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in St Charles
More about Rec Hall(OLD)
Rec Hall(OLD)
800 S Duchesne St, St. Charles
|Popular items
|Sunday Admission
|$5.00
|Perennial Southside Blonde
|$7.00
|Blue Moon
|$6.00
More about Narwhal's Crafted
Narwhal's Crafted
1450 Beale Street, ST. CHARLES
|Popular items
|Strawberry Peach Bellini
Peach champagne, vodka, triple sec, fresh strawberry puree, lemon
|Strawberry Basil Lemonade
Vodka, freshly-pureed strawberries, from-scratch lemonade, house simple, basil
|Zombie
Goslings Black Seal rum, silver rum, spiced rum, overproof rum, cinnamon simple, grenadine, lime, guava, pineapple, bitters
More about Mission Taco Joint
Mission Taco Joint
1650 BEALE ST., ST CHARLES
|Popular items
|Hot Fried Chicken
|$3.75
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
|Street Corn "Off the Cob"
|$4.50
Grilled and tossed with garlic-lime mayo and queso fresco (GV)