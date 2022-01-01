Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in St Pete Beach

Go
St Pete Beach restaurants
Toast

St Pete Beach restaurants that serve chicken pasta

CHICKEN PASTA image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

7081 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.5 (2008 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN PASTA$13.99
Blackened chicken and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
More about Shells Seafood
Snappers Sea Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Snappers Sea Grill

5895 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Avg 4.7 (2053 reviews)
Takeout
SF CHICKEN PASTA$6.95
CHICKEN BASIL PASTA$25.95
Pan sautéed sliced chicken breast with Portobello, sun-dried tomato, and basil. Tossed with pasta in a demi-cream sauce.
All entrees come with house salad and flatbread.
CONTAINS MUSHROOMS, GLUTEN, AND DAIRY
More about Snappers Sea Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in St Pete Beach

Scallops

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Salmon

Clams

Crab Cakes

Lobsters

Cake

Map

More near St Pete Beach to explore

Downtown St. Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Madeira-Redington

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Tyrone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South St. Petersburg - Edit

No reviews yet

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston