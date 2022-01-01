Go
Toast

Salerno's Restaurant and Catering

Salerno's has been a local favorite for over 40 years! We started as a pizza and sub shop and have grown into a full service restaurant with bar, carry out, and catering establishment. We offer steamed crabs, shrimp, seafood and pasta dishes, crab cakes, and of course our original pizza and sub menu!

1043 Liberty Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crab Dip$15.75
Crabby Burger$16.00
K Chix Tenders$4.00
Shrimp Salad$15.00
Twisted Dip$13.25
Male X Large Each 6 1/4 - 6 1/2 Inches$8.25
Online Orders Available For Sizes/Dozens For Day Of Pick Up Only * Orders Placed For Future Dates Are Not Guaranteed
1# Wings$14.50
Crm Crab Bowl$7.85
Male Jumbo Each over 6 1/2 Inches$10.25
Online Orders Available For Sizes/Dozens For Day Of Pick Up Only * Orders Placed For Future Dates Are Not Guaranteed
16" Pizza (sorry at this time we can't do half toppings)$13.00
See full menu

Location

1043 Liberty Rd

Eldersburg MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kismet Cafe & Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mr Jack Peruvian Chicken

No reviews yet

Peruvian Rotisserie chicken and more!

Nora's Grill & Catering

No reviews yet

DINE IN - GET DELIVERY & CATERING. Whether it's a business meeting or a family gathering, our catering team will take the stress out of your next event, big or small. For groups of 10 or more. Pick up or delivery available.

Basta Pasta - Eldersburg

No reviews yet

Basta Pasta Italian Kitchen | Bar
5957 Exchange Dr
Eldersburg, MD 21784
443-920-3477

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston