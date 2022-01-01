Go
Sausalito Equator

Sausalito Equator continues the community-driven mission of its forebear, the inimitable Cibo cafe. A full Equator coffee menu and delicious pastries continue to make this space the unofficial hub of Sausalito for locals and visitors alike.

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

1201 Bridgeway • $

Avg 4.3 (481 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito$5.00
Scrambled eggs, avocado, black beans, cheddar & jack cheese, white rice & pico de gallo on flour tortilla
16oz Coffee$3.50
16oz filtered black coffee
Latte$4.75
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Breakfast Frittata Sandwich$9.00
Veggie frittata on Rustic Bakery Flax Sunflower Sourdough with avocado, cheese, & spicy mayo
The Habibi Latte$5.25
Orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso & steamed milk
Cappuccino$4.00
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Avocado Toast$9.00
Ricotta, Poppy Seeds, Citrus Oil & Aleppo pepper
Bacon Cheddar Breakfast Burrito$5.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, roasted potatoes, onion & bell pepper on flour tortilla
Cold Brew$4.50
Currently featuring our Snow Leopard Blend - brewed cold for 24 hours and served over ice.
Turmeric Latte$5.25
espresso, milk, turmeric, ginger, black pepper & coconut oil
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1201 Bridgeway

Sausalito CA

Sunday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

