Sazon Peruvian Cuisine

Sazón is a family-owned restaurant, inspired by the recipes of our great-grandmother, Maria Olinda. Sazón Peruvian Cuisine fuses different stages from our country's history; ranging from the ancient Inca empire through the Spanish conquest, which brought slaves from Africa and China. Further influences came through Italian and Japanese – following World War 2 - immigrants, blending indigenous foods of Peru and cooking methods of four continents into a unique culinary experience.
Our great-grandmother has Peruvian, African, Spanish and Italian ancestry and in many ways truly embodied the indigenous, cultural, and culinary diversity that Peru has to offer. Our goal is to introduce our culture and cuisine to you and hopefully make Sazón your new local, favorite, family restaurant.
Salud y buen provecho!

Popular Items

Chips$2.25
Cilantro Alloli$0.50
Fresh cilantro, aji amarillo, huacatay, and cheese.
Ahi Ceviche Nikei$18.50
Ahi tuna tartar, marinated in soy ponzu, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, sesame seeds, and oil, topped with avocado, huacatay, and wonton chips. 🐄 Contains Dairy
Platanos Maduros$9.00
Fried Sweet plantains with a side of sour cream and salsa criolla.
(3) Alfajores$6.00
(3) Alfajores. Shortbread cookie, filled with Dulce de Leche; sprinkled with powered sugar.
Lomo Saltado Beef$25.00
Wok fried tenderloin steak strips onion, tomato, cilantro, soy sauce, served with house-cut fries and rice.
🌾 Gluten Free
Family Lomo Saltado$45.00
Serves 3 to 4. Wok fried tenderloin steak strips onion, tomato, cilantro, soy balsamic sauce, served with house-cut fries, (4) Plantains, and rice. Add a fried egg for $ 2.00. Organic Tamarin (gluten free) upon request.
* Includes 24 oz of Sazón Chicha Morada.
Tequenos$14.00
Wonton puffs with wild dungeness crab, shrimp, cream cheese, red bell pepper, and chives.
Empanadas
Crispy turnovers with your choice of filling: (chicken stew, beef picadillo or pork adobo) - served with salsa criolla, olive, and huacatay sauce. Choice of chicken stew, beef picadillo or pork adobo; $5.50 each
Arroz con Mariscos$27.00
A creamy, jasmine rice - Paella - clams, mussels, calamari, scallops, and a Peruvian scallop in a shell, a crab claw, and shrimp.
See full menu

Location

1129 Sebastopol Rd.

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
