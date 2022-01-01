Go
Scuderia Italian Cuisine

4805 Cortez Rd W

Popular Items

Cheesy$10.00
Mozzarella and provolone on a garlic base with salt and pepper crust.
Cheesesteak$12.00
American cheese and thinly sliced steak.
Chicken Alfredo$27.00
Two battered chicken breasts served in our alfredo sauce. Topped with broccoli and served over a bed of pasta.
Chicken Parm Sub$12.00
Mozzarella cheese and our home-made sauce.
Sausage Diavolo$22.00
Italian sausage sauteed with bell peppers, red onions, long hot peppers and roasted garlic in a spicy chunky tomato sauce with penne.
Chicken Parm$22.00
Seasoned and breaded chicken breast topped with our homemade tomato sauce and smothered in mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of pasta of your choice.
Calamari$14.00
Lightly breaded and fried, served with lemon, and our home-made marinara
Margherita$12.00
mozzarella, provolone, chunky tomatoes, garlic, and fresh basil on an olive oil base with salt and pepper crust.
Plain$9.00
homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, and provolone. 9, 15, 20
Fresh Mozzarella$6.00
Romaine, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, and fresh mozzarella slices. Served with house vinaigarette on the side.
Location

4805 Cortez Rd W

Bradenton FL

Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
