Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
6 Coast Guard Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6 Coast Guard Rd
Sandwich MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fishermen's View
A sea-to-table restaurant and adjacent market. Located in Sandwich, MA and owned & operated by two commercial fishermen brothers.
Fishermen's View Seafood Market
A Sea to Table fish market owned and operated by two commercial fishermen brothers. Selling premium seafood, grab & go meal packs, chef prepared food items, sushi, and local specialty groceries.
Off The Grid
always smokin' somethin'
The Pilot House
Open daily for lunch and dinner from 11:30AM-9:00PM.
Enjoy beautiful views of the Sandwich Marina and Cape Cod Canal from anywhere in the restaurant. Offering dining inside the restaurant or outside on our lovely patio space.
Serving the freshest local seafood, steaks and more, with options for all.
We are not accepting reservations.