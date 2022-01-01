Go
Seafood Shack

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

11710 jefferson Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (3490 reviews)

Popular Items

Oyster And Shrimp Basket$14.00
Shrimp N Fish Basket$10.95
Catfish N shrimp Basket$12.95
Catfish Dinner$14.00
Shrimp Basket$12.00
Shrimp And Fish Dinner$15.00
Super Catfish Sandwich$8.00
Crab cake 4 oz$8.00
Hushpuppies$1.99
Shrimp Tacos (2)$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

11710 jefferson Ave

Newport News VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
