Go
Toast

Seoul Mix 2.0

Come in and enjoy!

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rainbow Roll$12.95
Krabmeat, cucumber, avocado tuna, salmon, shrimp, tilapia, and albacore.
Crunch Roll$11.50
Krabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and crunch flakes.
Yellowtail Sushi$3.95
Hamachi
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$7.50
Spicy tuna served on crispy rice, avocado, and ranch sauce.
Edamame$3.95
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.
Mexican$10.25
Spicy krabmeat, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, and crunch flakes.
Alaskan$11.95
Krabmeat, avocado, and baked salmon.
Extra Sauce
Bento$15.95
Your choice of 2 Items served with edamame, miso soup, salad, gyoza dumplings, tatsuta fried chicken and rice. No substitutions.
Garlic Chili Edamame$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.

Location

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu HI

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Merriman's

No reviews yet

A pioneer of the “Farm to Table” movement in Hawaii, Peter Merriman brings his Hawaii Regional Cuisine to Ward Village near Kaka'ako on Oahu. Reflecting Peter’s personal style, the restaurant combines the feel of a neighborhood bistro with hints of old Hawaii. Lively, urbane, and whimsical, Merriman’s Honolulu is not just for special occasions. It’s an every day place for those who appreciate great food & warm, friendly service! Now offering Online Take Out to enjoy at home or on the beach!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Side Street Inn Hopaka

No reviews yet

Local Comfort Food

Honolulu Coffee

No reviews yet

#brewedwithaloha

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston