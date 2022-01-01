Go
Shanahan's Food & Spirits

Celebrating 20 years in the community in 2020, Shanahan's is known for it's great food, friendly atmosphere & awesome live entertainment

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1999 75th St • $$

Avg 4.2 (374 reviews)

Popular Items

Irish Fish & Chips$16.00
Corned Beef & Cabbage$18.00
Reuben Sandwich$16.00
Basket of Freshcut Fries$6.00
Corned Beef Sandwich$15.00
Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Broasted Chicken$16.00
4 pieces of perfectly crisp broasted chicken served with your choice of potato & coleslaw
Chicken Fingers$9.00
Fish & Chips$16.00
3 pieces of beer-battered and golden fried Cod served with freshcut fries & coleslaw
St. Patty's Melt$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1999 75th St

Woodridge IL

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

