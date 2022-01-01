Go
Toast

Shooter's Bar and BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

113 East 1st Street

No reviews yet

Location

113 East 1st Street

O'fallon IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery

No reviews yet

Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!

Hi-Pointe (O'Fallon, IL)

No reviews yet

Voted Best Burger in the World! We are a fast casual dining restaurant. Our menu consists of Dope variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads, and shakes served to order!

Sugarfire Smokehouse

No reviews yet

We’re doing something completely different at Sugarfire. We take the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis-style barbecue that’s all its own. Our award-winning barbeque tantalizes taste buds with baby back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and the best beef brisket in town. And we’re famous for our specials: meaty mashups that defy logic and even gravity. Alongside the classics, we’ve ‘cued up andouille, artichokes, cheese curds, mushrooms, and more.

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston