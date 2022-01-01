Go
Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co.

An adventure you will want to repeat. Every day!

1071 S State Rte 157

Popular Items

Hash Your Mouth$13.00
Home fries with smoked brisket, smoked sausage, spinach, pepper and mushrooms. Topped with two fried eggs, pickled onions, fresh herbs and Cholula®-ranch.
Belgian Waffle$10.00
Traditional Belgian waffle.
Mind Ya Biscuits$11.00
XL Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit smothered with country gravy along with two eggs, home fries and choice of bacon or sausage.
Nashville Hot, Sticky and Sweet$13.50
Belgian waffle topped with Twisted Tenders and Nashville Hot Honey.
Bella Brioche French Toast$13.00
Thick-sliced brioche battered and griddled. Topped with strawberries, blueberries and powdered sugar.
Half Basket$5.50
Full Basket$9.50
Fruit$3.50
Eggs Benny$11.00
Sliced ham and poached eggs on a XL Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit topped with hollandaise, green onions and paprika. Served with home fries.
MenEGGe A Troi$13.00
Three eggs filled with bacon, ham, sausage, onions and mushrooms topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheese and green onions. Served with Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit.
Location

1071 S State Rte 157

Edwardsville IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
