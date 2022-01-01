Go
Side Door Wine Bar and Cafe

A Wine Shop inside a Wine Bar inside a Cafe! 

100 Canyon Blvd STE 229

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Panini - Brie$17.00
• Choice of Black Forest Ham, Grilled Chicken or Prosciutto; Tomato, Spinach, Aioli
Panini - Turkey Melt with Avocado$15.00
• With Swiss, Tomato, Aioli
Nutellaaaaa! Crépe$14.00
• Nutella, Powdered Sugar
Panini - ABLT$15.00
• Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
Caprese Salad$11.00
• Vegetarian - Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze
Panini - Chicken Pesto$16.00
• Grilled Chicken Breast, Goat Cheese, Tomato and Pesto
Panini - Caprese$14.00
• Tomato, Mozzarella and Basil
Broadway$15.00
• Choice of Black Forest Ham or Chicken, choice of Swiss or Provolone, Tomato, Spinach, Aioli
Mac & Cheese$7.00
Location

100 Canyon Blvd STE 229

Mammoth Lakes CA

Sunday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
