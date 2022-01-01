Simply Crepes Raleigh

Go
A homespun craft kitchen with casual, progressively traditional fare. Family friendly. Serving coffees, brunch all day, dinner and craft drinks.

Simply Strawberry Crepes$13.50
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream, a hint of brown sugar & pure maple syrup
The Breakfast Crepe$14.50
Scrambled eggs, cheddar & choice of applewood bacon, Bostrom Farms maple sausage, andouille sausage or smoked ham + crispy red potatoes
Traditional Crepes$10.00
Three signature crepes with pure maple syrup & brown sugar OR Fresh lemon & white sugar
Chicken + "Waffles" Crepe$16.00
Hand breaded crispy chicken cutlets tossed in maple bourbon sauce, over applewood bacon and a single crepe
Nutella Fruit Crepe$13.50
Nutella & fresh strawberries or sautéed bananas with chocolate sauce, whipped cream & vanilla bean ice cream
Breakfast Tacos$10.00
Three mini crepes filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar, apple wood smoked bacon. Finished with Bourbon Apricot Hot Honey.
8470 Honeycutt Rd Suite C110

Raleigh NC

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
