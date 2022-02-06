Raleigh breakfast spots you'll love

Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Raleigh

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh

145 E Davie St, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (840 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Drip Coffee$2.25
Dark or Light Roast
BAGEL SANDWICH$7.99
Egg And Cheddar Cheese On Your Choice Of Bagel. Served With Fruit And Chipotle Mayo. Add Bacon Or Turkey Sausage $1.00
JANE PLAIN$3.99
Your Choice Of Bagel Served With Butter Or Cream Cheese
More about Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh
Irregardless image

 

Irregardless

901 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1246 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tempeh Tikka Masala (vegan + gf)$18.00
Coconut Tikka Masala served with crispy tempeh, Jasmine rice, spinach, cilantro and mango chutney
Fried Brussels Sprouts (vegan + gf)$12.00
Fried Brussels sprouts served with chipotle aioli and vegan chorizo.
Garden Salad (vegan + gf)$8.00
Baby greens and red leaf lettuce topped with sliced red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, raisins and sunflower seeds. Served with a choice of dressing.
More about Irregardless
Plates Neighborhood Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS

Plates Neighborhood Kitchen

301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (2482 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Pepper Fettuccine$18.00
handmade pasta + roasted broccolini + red onion + kale + roasted peppers + goat cheese alfredo + parmesan + breadcrumbs
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
soft scrambled eggs + black beans & rice + peppers + onion + chorizo + salsa verde + pico de gallo + guacamole + queso fresco + flour tortilla
Sweet Potato Hash Bowl (Vegan)$10.00
roasted bell peppers + fennel + red onions + chimichurri
More about Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery image

 

Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery

8369 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chipotle Bowl$11.50
Quinoa, romaine lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, walnut taco, jalapenos, avocado, cilantro-date dressing and cashew cheeze.
Southern Comfort$9.00
Sausage, egg, cheeze, Honee mustard, On english muffin
Original Chik'n$11.00
Chick'n, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Honee Mustard
More about Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery
Parkside Raleigh image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Parkside Raleigh

301 W Martin St, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$15.00
Our wings are fresh, never frozen.
choice of bbq, honey buffalo. peach habanero, Gochujang, six chili
Cheese Burger$12.00
half pound angus short rib and chuck blend patty. romaine, tomato, onion, choice of cheese
Fried Buffalo Chicken$13.00
romaine, tomato, bacon, blue cheese
More about Parkside Raleigh
Sean's Shack image

 

Sean's Shack

2840 E Millbrook Road, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jr. Cheeseburger$4.49
Chicken Sandwich tray$5.99
Cheeseburger tray$5.99
More about Sean's Shack
The Rockford image

 

The Rockford

320 1/2 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels$9.00
flash fried brussel sprouts, brown sugar soy sauce, charred purple cabbage, toasted nori
Rockin' Shrimp$13.00
fried NC shrimp, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing
Fried Chicken$27.00
mashed potatoes, root vegetables, chipotle honey
More about The Rockford
Centro Raleigh image

 

Centro Raleigh

106 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (2724 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Enchilada Platter$45.00
12 Enchiladas, 4 chicken, 4 steak, 4 bean with tomatillo, chipotle salsa and Mexican cream. Served with 16 oz of cilantro rice and 16 oz of refried black beans.
Los Chicanos$13.00
Two flour tortillas, cheese, pico de Gallo, your choice of steak, chicken or veggies. Served cilantro rice and refried black beans
Taco Kit$30.00
8 Corn tortillas, onions cilantro and your choice of cochinita pibil (sour orange marinated pork shoulder) or Centro infamous steak. Served with cilantro rice and refried black beans.
More about Centro Raleigh
The Night Rider Delivery Menu image

 

The Night Rider Delivery Menu

416 West South Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ballad of Spider John$12.00
The Chicken Biscuit - Honey Butter Biscuit, Pepper Bacon, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Gouda, Strawberry Jelly$12.00
Boi Bomb$8.00
More about The Night Rider Delivery Menu
Five Star Restaurant image

 

Five Star Restaurant

301 N West 101, Raleigh

Avg 4 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Sesame Beef$14.95
Our flash fried beef or chicken, in a sweet sauce mixed with carrots and topped with sesame seeds.
Comes with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge.
*can be made Gluten Free upon request
Scallion Pancakes$4.75
Vegetable pancakes (made with vegetable shortening, green onions, + flour) with a spicy bean + ginger soy sauce for dipping.
*cannot be made Gluten Free
Fried Rice
Side: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions
Chicken/tempeh/tofu/beef/pork: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions, + protein.
Vegetable: fried rice, egg, soy, broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, snow peas, scallions
Can be made Gluten Free.
Can be done Vegan upon request.
More about Five Star Restaurant
Driftwood Cantina: Modern Mexican image

 

Driftwood Cantina: Modern Mexican

8460 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada Tacos$17.00
Crafty Delivery
More about Driftwood Cantina: Modern Mexican
Happy + Hale image

 

Happy + Hale

1 Glenwood Ave 5th Floor, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Happy + Hale





