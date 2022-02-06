Raleigh breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Raleigh
More about Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh
145 E Davie St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$2.25
Dark or Light Roast
|BAGEL SANDWICH
|$7.99
Egg And Cheddar Cheese On Your Choice Of Bagel. Served With Fruit And Chipotle Mayo. Add Bacon Or Turkey Sausage $1.00
|JANE PLAIN
|$3.99
Your Choice Of Bagel Served With Butter Or Cream Cheese
More about Irregardless
Irregardless
901 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Tempeh Tikka Masala (vegan + gf)
|$18.00
Coconut Tikka Masala served with crispy tempeh, Jasmine rice, spinach, cilantro and mango chutney
|Fried Brussels Sprouts (vegan + gf)
|$12.00
Fried Brussels sprouts served with chipotle aioli and vegan chorizo.
|Garden Salad (vegan + gf)
|$8.00
Baby greens and red leaf lettuce topped with sliced red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, raisins and sunflower seeds. Served with a choice of dressing.
More about Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS
Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Black Pepper Fettuccine
|$18.00
handmade pasta + roasted broccolini + red onion + kale + roasted peppers + goat cheese alfredo + parmesan + breadcrumbs
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
soft scrambled eggs + black beans & rice + peppers + onion + chorizo + salsa verde + pico de gallo + guacamole + queso fresco + flour tortilla
|Sweet Potato Hash Bowl (Vegan)
|$10.00
roasted bell peppers + fennel + red onions + chimichurri
More about Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery
Pure Vegan Café Juicery & Eatery
8369 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Chipotle Bowl
|$11.50
Quinoa, romaine lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, walnut taco, jalapenos, avocado, cilantro-date dressing and cashew cheeze.
|Southern Comfort
|$9.00
Sausage, egg, cheeze, Honee mustard, On english muffin
|Original Chik'n
|$11.00
Chick'n, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Honee Mustard
More about Parkside Raleigh
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Parkside Raleigh
301 W Martin St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Our wings are fresh, never frozen.
choice of bbq, honey buffalo. peach habanero, Gochujang, six chili
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
half pound angus short rib and chuck blend patty. romaine, tomato, onion, choice of cheese
|Fried Buffalo Chicken
|$13.00
romaine, tomato, bacon, blue cheese
More about Sean's Shack
Sean's Shack
2840 E Millbrook Road, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Jr. Cheeseburger
|$4.49
|Chicken Sandwich tray
|$5.99
|Cheeseburger tray
|$5.99
More about The Rockford
The Rockford
320 1/2 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Brussels
|$9.00
flash fried brussel sprouts, brown sugar soy sauce, charred purple cabbage, toasted nori
|Rockin' Shrimp
|$13.00
fried NC shrimp, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing
|Fried Chicken
|$27.00
mashed potatoes, root vegetables, chipotle honey
More about Centro Raleigh
Centro Raleigh
106 S Wilmington St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Enchilada Platter
|$45.00
12 Enchiladas, 4 chicken, 4 steak, 4 bean with tomatillo, chipotle salsa and Mexican cream. Served with 16 oz of cilantro rice and 16 oz of refried black beans.
|Los Chicanos
|$13.00
Two flour tortillas, cheese, pico de Gallo, your choice of steak, chicken or veggies. Served cilantro rice and refried black beans
|Taco Kit
|$30.00
8 Corn tortillas, onions cilantro and your choice of cochinita pibil (sour orange marinated pork shoulder) or Centro infamous steak. Served with cilantro rice and refried black beans.
More about The Night Rider Delivery Menu
The Night Rider Delivery Menu
416 West South Street, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Ballad of Spider John
|$12.00
|The Chicken Biscuit - Honey Butter Biscuit, Pepper Bacon, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Gouda, Strawberry Jelly
|$12.00
|Boi Bomb
|$8.00
More about Five Star Restaurant
Five Star Restaurant
301 N West 101, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Crispy Sesame Beef
|$14.95
Our flash fried beef or chicken, in a sweet sauce mixed with carrots and topped with sesame seeds.
Comes with white rice, fried rice is an additional charge.
*can be made Gluten Free upon request
|Scallion Pancakes
|$4.75
Vegetable pancakes (made with vegetable shortening, green onions, + flour) with a spicy bean + ginger soy sauce for dipping.
*cannot be made Gluten Free
|Fried Rice
Side: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions
Chicken/tempeh/tofu/beef/pork: fried rice, egg, soy, scallions, + protein.
Vegetable: fried rice, egg, soy, broccoli, carrots, onion, mushroom, snow peas, scallions
Can be made Gluten Free.
Can be done Vegan upon request.
More about Driftwood Cantina: Modern Mexican
Driftwood Cantina: Modern Mexican
8460 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$17.00
|Crafty Delivery
More about Happy + Hale
Happy + Hale
1 Glenwood Ave 5th Floor, Raleigh