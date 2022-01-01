Salmon in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve salmon
so•ca cocina latina
2130 Clark Ave, Raleigh
|Empanadas de Huitlacoche
|$11.00
Maseca Pastry, Black Beans, Charred NC Sweet Corn, Farmer's Cheese, Pickled Onion, Salsa Verde {GF}
|Brazilian Feijoada
|$28.00
Marinated Short Rib, Black Beans, Bacon, Farofa, Collard Greens, Jasmine Rice {GF}
|Columbian Pan de Yuca
|$9.00
Aji Amarillo, Mozzarella, Agave Butter, Pickled Onions {GF}
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Fresh Catch Salmon
|$20.99
Choose from blackened, grilled, broiled or pan seared with your choice of lemon beurre blanc, mango salsa or roasted garlic aioli and your choice of two sides
Irregardless
901 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Tempeh Tikka Masala (vegan + gf)
|$18.00
Coconut Tikka Masala served with crispy tempeh, Jasmine rice, spinach, cilantro and mango chutney
|Fried Brussels Sprouts (vegan + gf)
|$12.00
Fried Brussels sprouts served with chipotle aioli and vegan chorizo.
|Garden Salad (vegan + gf)
|$8.00
Baby greens and red leaf lettuce topped with sliced red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, raisins and sunflower seeds. Served with a choice of dressing.
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Fresh Catch Salmon
|$20.99
Choose from blackened, grilled, broiled or pan seared with your choice of lemon beurre blanc, mango salsa or roasted garlic aioli and your choice of two sides
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing
201 S Boylan Ave, Raleigh
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.75
fried brussels sprouts, fromage blanc, maple-mustard, everything bagel seasoning, dill
|Roasted Pear Salad
|$11.75
lettuce mix, arugula, sliced strawberries gorgonzola, candied walnuts, strawberry-balsamic vinaigrette | GF
Fresh greens, creamy gorgonzola dulce, crunchy candied walnuts, juicy strawberries, and a bright, lush vinaigrette—this salad checks all the boxes.
|Wye Hill Burger
|$15.75
1/3 lb burger, cheddar, gouda, fried green tomato, bacon, chipotle crema
Glenwood Grill
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh
|Short Ribs
|$23.00
Braised short rib - blue cheese spinach crusted short ribs. Sour cream smashed potatoes- red wine shallot reduction.
|Burger
|$16.00
Pimento cheese, house made pickles, caramelized onions, horsey sauce. Choice of side
|Southern Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, parmesan, maple pepper bacon, house ceasar dressing, fried grit croutons
BulBox
500 E Davie St #131, Raleigh
|Salmon Poke
|$13.50
Salmon, kale, red cabbage, caroots, corn, edamame, crab salad, fukujinzuke (pickles), rice puffs, micro-greens, ginger, soy glaze, and spicy mayo
Wonderland Tapas & Cocktails
222 Glenwood Avenue suite 103, Raleigh
|Crispy Salmon
|$16.00
Quinoa mixed with sweet potatoes, Cranberries and mustard vinaigrette.
Sushi Nine - Raleigh
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
|Red Dragon
|$7.00
|Flaming Salmon
|$7.50
|Firecracker
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh
|Kids Tenders
|$7.00
Served with French fries or grapes
|Atlantic Grilled Salmon
|$22.90
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus, dressed with honey-tomato vinaigrette sauce
|Two Grilled Kabobs
|$21.90
Beef or chicken kabob skewer brushed with homemade teriyaki sauce and served over mixed vegetables and herb rice
Pokano
8107 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh
|Chicken Gyoza
|$5.25
5 Fried Dumplings Stuffed With Seasoned Chicken, Cabbage, Onion & Carrots, served With A Sweet Chili Sauce.
|Aloha Chicken
|$12.49
Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, Steamed Rice, Green Onions, Grilled Pineapple, Onion Crisps
|3 Protein Bowl
|$14.99
2 Base, 3 Protein, 2 Sauces, 4 Toppings, Mix-ins and Crunch
Clouds Raleigh
126 N West St, Raleigh
|Grilled Salmon
|$17.00
Salmon topped with honey garlic sauce, served with vegetables and jasmine rice. Gluten Free.
