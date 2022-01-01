Salmon in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve salmon

so•ca cocina latina image

 

so•ca cocina latina

2130 Clark Ave, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Empanadas de Huitlacoche$11.00
Maseca Pastry, Black Beans, Charred NC Sweet Corn, Farmer's Cheese, Pickled Onion, Salsa Verde {GF}
Brazilian Feijoada$28.00
Marinated Short Rib, Black Beans, Bacon, Farofa, Collard Greens, Jasmine Rice {GF}
Columbian Pan de Yuca$9.00
Aji Amarillo, Mozzarella, Agave Butter, Pickled Onions {GF}
Fresh Catch Salmon image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Catch Salmon$20.99
Choose from blackened, grilled, broiled or pan seared with your choice of lemon beurre blanc, mango salsa or roasted garlic aioli and your choice of two sides
Irregardless image

 

Irregardless

901 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1246 reviews)
Takeout
Tempeh Tikka Masala (vegan + gf)$18.00
Coconut Tikka Masala served with crispy tempeh, Jasmine rice, spinach, cilantro and mango chutney
Fried Brussels Sprouts (vegan + gf)$12.00
Fried Brussels sprouts served with chipotle aioli and vegan chorizo.
Garden Salad (vegan + gf)$8.00
Baby greens and red leaf lettuce topped with sliced red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, raisins and sunflower seeds. Served with a choice of dressing.
Fresh Catch Salmon image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest

832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Catch Salmon$20.99
Choose from blackened, grilled, broiled or pan seared with your choice of lemon beurre blanc, mango salsa or roasted garlic aioli and your choice of two sides
Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing

201 S Boylan Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brussels Sprouts$11.75
fried brussels sprouts, fromage blanc, maple-mustard, everything bagel seasoning, dill
Roasted Pear Salad$11.75
lettuce mix, arugula, sliced strawberries gorgonzola, candied walnuts, strawberry-balsamic vinaigrette | GF
----------
Fresh greens, creamy gorgonzola dulce, crunchy candied walnuts, juicy strawberries, and a bright, lush vinaigrette—this salad checks all the boxes.
Wye Hill Burger$15.75
1/3 lb burger, cheddar, gouda, fried green tomato, bacon, chipotle crema
---------------
Glenwood Grill image

 

Glenwood Grill

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Ribs$23.00
Braised short rib - blue cheese spinach crusted short ribs. Sour cream smashed potatoes- red wine shallot reduction.
Burger$16.00
Pimento cheese, house made pickles, caramelized onions, horsey sauce. Choice of side
Southern Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, parmesan, maple pepper bacon, house ceasar dressing, fried grit croutons
BulBox image

 

BulBox

500 E Davie St #131, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Poke$13.50
Salmon, kale, red cabbage, caroots, corn, edamame, crab salad, fukujinzuke (pickles), rice puffs, micro-greens, ginger, soy glaze, and spicy mayo
Wonderland Tapas & Cocktails image

 

Wonderland Tapas & Cocktails

222 Glenwood Avenue suite 103, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Salmon$16.00
Quinoa mixed with sweet potatoes, Cranberries and mustard vinaigrette.
Sushi Nine - Raleigh image

 

Sushi Nine - Raleigh

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Red Dragon$7.00
Flaming Salmon$7.50
Firecracker$8.00
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Tenders$7.00
Served with French fries or grapes
Atlantic Grilled Salmon$22.90
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled to perfection, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus, dressed with honey-tomato vinaigrette sauce
Two Grilled Kabobs$21.90
Beef or chicken kabob skewer brushed with homemade teriyaki sauce and served over mixed vegetables and herb rice
Pokano image

 

Pokano

8107 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Gyoza$5.25
5 Fried Dumplings Stuffed With Seasoned Chicken, Cabbage, Onion & Carrots, served With A Sweet Chili Sauce.
Aloha Chicken$12.49
Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, Steamed Rice, Green Onions, Grilled Pineapple, Onion Crisps
3 Protein Bowl$14.99
2 Base, 3 Protein, 2 Sauces, 4 Toppings, Mix-ins and Crunch
Clouds Raleigh image

 

Clouds Raleigh

126 N West St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon$17.00
Salmon topped with honey garlic sauce, served with vegetables and jasmine rice. Gluten Free.
Grilled Salmon$17.00
Salmon topped with honey garlic sauce, served with vegetables and jasmine rice. Gluten Free.
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi Blues

301 GLENWOOD AVE STE 110, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sushi salmon (2 pieces)**$4.75
Restaurant banner

 

Young Hearts Distillery

225 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shepherd Pie$22.00
Joyce Farms Chicken$21.00
Two Roosters IC Sandwich$10.00
