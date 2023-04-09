Sushi Mon imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sushi Mon 3800 Glenwood Avenue #100

501 Reviews

$$

3800 Glenwood Avenue

#100

Raleigh, NC 27612

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Truffle Tuna
Rainbow
Kiss of fire


Sushi

Tuna

Salmon

Yellowtail

Amber Jack

Seabream

Shrimp

Hokkaido Scallop, Hotate

Salmon Roe, Ikura

$12.00

Eel, Unagi

Egg, Tamago

$5.00

Toro

$15.00

Nama Uni

$15.00Out of stock

Albacore

$7.00

Ama ebi

$13.00

Suzuki (sea bass)

$8.00

Ocean Trout

$9.00

Saba (Mackerel)

$7.00

Izakaya

Edamame

$6.00

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.00

Gyoza

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Eel Bun

$13.00

Udon

$14.00

Kama

$16.00

Sushi Mon Plate

Garden Salad

$10.00

XO Tuna

$15.00

Mother's Miso Soup

$6.00

Rock Salt Seared Salmon

$16.00

Yellowtail Crudo

$17.00

Sashimi Plates

$24.00+

Nigiri Omakase

$45.00

Chirashi

$23.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$23.00

Donburi

$17.00

Black Cod

$18.00

24hr Pork Belly

$15.00

24hr Pork Belly Entry

$23.00

Roll

Truffle Tuna

$15.00

Crunch Salmon

$15.00

Rainbow

$16.00

Unagi roll

$14.00

Lion King

$14.00

Kiss of fire

$15.00

Vegetarian

$12.00

Classic Roll

California Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Salmon Avo

$9.00

Tuna Avo

$9.00

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Avocado roll

$7.00

Side

Bowl of Rice

$2.00

Kizami wasabi

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Dessert

Mochi&Macarons

$9.00

Honey toast

$8.00

Chocolate mousse cake

$9.00

Wine

Rose Del borro

$52.00

Four Graces Pinot Noir

$58.00

Banshee Cabernet Paso Robles

$44.00

Red blend Mo Sisters

$39.00

Pinot Grigio Terra

$36.00

Sauvignon blanc Rote

$34.00

Chardonnay Talbott

$56.00

Albarino Fillaboa Spain

$42.00

Sancerre Delaporte

$63.00

Cava Anna de codorniu

$34.00

Candoni Moscato D italia

$36.00

Sake

Large Shochiku bay Nigori

$27.00

Kubota Junmai Daiginjo

$65.00

Nigori Sho chiku bay

$14.00

Draft junmai

$9.00Out of stock

Hakutsuru Sperior JG

$23.00

Hakutsuru draft junmai

$12.00

Hana kizakura

$18.00

Beer

Kirin Ichiban

$5.00Out of stock

Non-alcohol

Coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Sparkling water

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3800 Glenwood Avenue, #100, Raleigh, NC 27612

Directions

Gallery
Sushi Mon image

