Raleigh sushi restaurants you'll love

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Must-try sushi restaurants in Raleigh

Sushi Nine - Raleigh image

 

Sushi Nine - Raleigh

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Red Dragon$7.00
Flaming Salmon$7.50
Firecracker$8.00
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
Tasu Asian Bistro image

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wonton Noodle Soup$6.95
Chicken and shrimp wontons, bok choy, egg noodles, scallions, dried shallots, cilantro, and wonton broth
Sweet Dragon Roll$17.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Gyoza Dumplings$9.95
Fried, steamed, or pan seared dumplings and ginger sesame soy
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi Blues

301 GLENWOOD AVE STE 110, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rainbow$13.00
Sushi salmon (2 pieces)**$4.75
Sushi red snapper (2 pieces)**$4.75
More about Sushi Blues

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Raleigh

Salmon

Pies

Burritos

Tacos

Cake

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Curry

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston