Cheesecake in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve cheesecake

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh

145 E Davie St, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (840 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Bar$4.99
More about Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh
Consumer pic

 

CowBar North Hills

201 Park at N Hills st. ste. 100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NY Style Cheesecake$10.00
More about CowBar North Hills
Banner pic

SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Raspberry Cheesecake$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Oak City Meatball Shoppe image

 

Oak City Meatball Shoppe

180. E Davie Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brûlée Cheesecake$7.00
More about Oak City Meatball Shoppe
Irregardless image

 

Irregardless

901 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1246 reviews)
Takeout
Saffron Baklava Vegan Cheesecake (vegan + gf)$8.00
with pomegranate molasses
(contains cashews, pistachios, walnuts & almonds)
More about Irregardless
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Neomonde Mediterranean

3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Bar$5.49
Chocolate Pistachio Cheesecake$5.49
Chocolate Cheesecake Bar$5.49
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Element Gastropub image

FRENCH FRIES

Element Gastropub

421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sopapilla Cheesecake$8.00
Pop's Peanut Butter Cheesecake$9.00
peanut butter, cream cheese, coco whip, chocolate crumble with shortbread crust
More about Element Gastropub
Item pic

PIZZA

Farina Neighborhood Italian

8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Ricotta Cheesecake$9.00
ricotta cheese, Madagascar vanilla, vanilla wafer crust, blueberry compote
More about Farina Neighborhood Italian
FatBoys Kitchen image

 

FatBoys Kitchen

4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$4.49
Rich cream cheese cake topped with your. Add topping of strawberries or oreos for additonal $1
More about FatBoys Kitchen
Cheeni Chai + Coffee +Tiffin 2nd Location image

 

Cheeni Chai + Coffee +Tiffin 2nd Location

1603 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Halwa Cheesecake$5.50
More about Cheeni Chai + Coffee +Tiffin 2nd Location
Main pic

 

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tempura Cheesecake$6.95
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Parkside Raleigh image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Parkside Raleigh

301 W Martin St, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
Takeout
NY Cheesecake$7.00
More about Parkside Raleigh
Bru's Public House image

 

Bru's Public House

5433 Wade Park Blvd - Suite 100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake of the Month$8.00
locally made, rotating flavors
More about Bru's Public House
Consumer pic

 

42nd St. Oyster Bar

508 West Jones Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NY Style Cheesecake$7.95
More about 42nd St. Oyster Bar
Consumer pic

 

Casa Carbone

6019 Glenwood Ave A, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$7.00
Plain, chocolate, or amaretto. Absolutely the best! Jean Carbone's specialty.
More about Casa Carbone
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

8201 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
Turtle Cheesecake$6.00
Raspberry Cheesecake$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

FRÉSKO Greek Kitchen

2320 Bale Street Suite 100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava Cheesecake$5.95
soft and smooth cheesecake with baklava crumbles, topped with shredded baklava and honey drizzle
More about FRÉSKO Greek Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sushi Nine - Raleigh

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Xango cheesecake$8.00
cheesecake wrapped with flakey pastry tortilla deep fried topped with cinnamon sugar, wet walnut, whipped Cream and a scoop of vanilla ice cream
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
Vivo Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Vivo Ristorante

7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (5058 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake$8.00
More about Vivo Ristorante
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant

10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH

Avg 4 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake Fritter$7.00
Cheesecake wrapped and fried, coated with a cinnamon sugar crust. Served with rhubarb puree and Bailey's cream.
Bailey's Cheesecake$6.00
Topped with Bailey's whipped cream.
More about Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
Lonerider at Five Points image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lonerider at Five Points

1626 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$8.95
Homemade and topped with bourbon caramel and strawberries
More about Lonerider at Five Points
V Pizza image

 

V Pizza

7930 Skyland Ridge Parkway, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHEESECAKE$5.50
More about V Pizza
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

3100 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (3245 reviews)
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
More about The Melting Pot

