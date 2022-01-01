Cheesecake in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve cheesecake
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh
145 E Davie St, Raleigh
|Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Bar
|$4.99
CowBar North Hills
201 Park at N Hills st. ste. 100, Raleigh
|NY Style Cheesecake
|$10.00
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$6.00
Oak City Meatball Shoppe
180. E Davie Street, Raleigh
|Brûlée Cheesecake
|$7.00
Irregardless
901 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Saffron Baklava Vegan Cheesecake (vegan + gf)
|$8.00
with pomegranate molasses
(contains cashews, pistachios, walnuts & almonds)
FRENCH FRIES
Neomonde Mediterranean
3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh
|Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Bar
|$5.49
|Chocolate Pistachio Cheesecake
|$5.49
|Chocolate Cheesecake Bar
|$5.49
FRENCH FRIES
Element Gastropub
421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh
|Sopapilla Cheesecake
|$8.00
|Pop's Peanut Butter Cheesecake
|$9.00
peanut butter, cream cheese, coco whip, chocolate crumble with shortbread crust
PIZZA
Farina Neighborhood Italian
8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh
|Ricotta Cheesecake
|$9.00
ricotta cheese, Madagascar vanilla, vanilla wafer crust, blueberry compote
FatBoys Kitchen
4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100, Raleigh
|Cheesecake
|$4.49
Rich cream cheese cake topped with your. Add topping of strawberries or oreos for additonal $1
Cheeni Chai + Coffee +Tiffin 2nd Location
1603 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh
|Halwa Cheesecake
|$5.50
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Parkside Raleigh
301 W Martin St, Raleigh
|NY Cheesecake
|$7.00
Bru's Public House
5433 Wade Park Blvd - Suite 100, Raleigh
|Cheesecake of the Month
|$8.00
locally made, rotating flavors
42nd St. Oyster Bar
508 West Jones Street, Raleigh
|NY Style Cheesecake
|$7.95
Casa Carbone
6019 Glenwood Ave A, Raleigh
|Cheesecake
|$7.00
Plain, chocolate, or amaretto. Absolutely the best! Jean Carbone's specialty.
Aladdin's Eatery
8201 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$6.00
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$6.00
FRÉSKO Greek Kitchen
2320 Bale Street Suite 100, Raleigh
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$5.95
soft and smooth cheesecake with baklava crumbles, topped with shredded baklava and honey drizzle
Sushi Nine - Raleigh
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
|Xango cheesecake
|$8.00
cheesecake wrapped with flakey pastry tortilla deep fried topped with cinnamon sugar, wet walnut, whipped Cream and a scoop of vanilla ice cream
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Vivo Ristorante
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh
|Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake
|$8.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH
|Cheesecake Fritter
|$7.00
Cheesecake wrapped and fried, coated with a cinnamon sugar crust. Served with rhubarb puree and Bailey's cream.
|Bailey's Cheesecake
|$6.00
Topped with Bailey's whipped cream.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Lonerider at Five Points
1626 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Cheesecake
|$8.95
Homemade and topped with bourbon caramel and strawberries