Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve edamame

Main pic

 

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Edamame (gf)$3.95
Steamed soybeans with a light salt seasoning
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Item pic

DIM SUM

Brewery Bhavana

218 S Blount St, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (3325 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame Ginger Dumplings$14.80
Hand-made dumplings filled with edamame, ginger, and mushroom, then pan-fried. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains sesame and gluten. • Vegan
Edamame Ginger Dumplings$14.80
Hand-made dumplings filled with edamame, ginger, and mushroom, then pan-fried. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains sesame and gluten. • Vegan
More about Brewery Bhavana
Sushi Nine - Raleigh image

 

Sushi Nine - Raleigh

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Edamame$4.00
steamed and salted soy bean pods
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
Tasu Asian Bistro image

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.95
Steamed and salted Japanese soy beans
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Sushi Mon image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Mon

3800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$5.00
Spicy Garlic Edamame$7.00
More about Sushi Mon

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Tandoori Chicken

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

California Salad

Fish And Chips

Cobbler

Italian Sandwiches

Stew

Crab Rolls

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston