Edamame in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve edamame
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Sushi Thai Raleigh
2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh
|Edamame (gf)
|$3.95
Steamed soybeans with a light salt seasoning
More about Brewery Bhavana
DIM SUM
Brewery Bhavana
218 S Blount St, Raleigh
|Edamame Ginger Dumplings
|$14.80
Hand-made dumplings filled with edamame, ginger, and mushroom, then pan-fried. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains sesame and gluten. • Vegan
|Edamame Ginger Dumplings
|$14.80
Hand-made dumplings filled with edamame, ginger, and mushroom, then pan-fried. Served with house dumpling sauce (contains gluten). • Allergen Information: Contains sesame and gluten. • Vegan
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
Sushi Nine - Raleigh
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
|Edamame
|$4.00
steamed and salted soy bean pods
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
SUSHI
Tasu Asian Bistro
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
|Edamame
|$5.95
Steamed and salted Japanese soy beans
More about Sushi Mon
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Mon
3800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh
|Edamame
|$5.00
|Spicy Garlic Edamame
|$7.00