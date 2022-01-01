Hummus in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve hummus
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Neomonde Mediterranean
3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh
|Hummus
chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and spices
Aladdin's Eatery
8201 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
|Hummus Falafel Rolled
|$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
FRÉSKO Greek Kitchen
2320 Bale Street Suite 100, Raleigh
|Greek Fries
|$3.95
natural cut fries with garlic salt, feta, oregano, and red wine vinegar
|Dolmades (5)
|$3.95
grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice and herbs
|Natural Cut Fries
|$3.45
natural cut american classic with sea salt
Neomonde Mediterranean
3909 beryl RD, Raleigh
|Large Baklava Platter
|$50.00
Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (20-25 Servings)
|Small Falafel
|$30.00
20 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.
|Large Fatoush
|$50.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (16-20 Servings)