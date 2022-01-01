Hummus in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve hummus

Aladdin's Eatery image

SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Neomonde Mediterranean image

FRENCH FRIES

Neomonde Mediterranean

3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus
chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and spices
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Hummus image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

8201 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Hummus Falafel Rolled$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
More about Aladdin's Eatery
FRÉSKO Greek Kitchen image

 

FRÉSKO Greek Kitchen

2320 Bale Street Suite 100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Fries$3.95
natural cut fries with garlic salt, feta, oregano, and red wine vinegar
Dolmades (5)$3.95
grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice and herbs
Natural Cut Fries$3.45
natural cut american classic with sea salt
More about FRÉSKO Greek Kitchen
Neomonde Mediterranean image

 

Neomonde Mediterranean

3909 beryl RD, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Baklava Platter$50.00
Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (20-25 Servings)
Small Falafel$30.00
20 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.
Large Fatoush$50.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (16-20 Servings)
More about Neomonde Mediterranean

