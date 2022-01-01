Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Irregardless image

 

Irregardless

901 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1246 reviews)
Takeout
Malted Chocolate Mousse Bombe$8.00
Malted Chocolate Mousse Bombe$8.00
with caramel popcorn
More about Irregardless
Neomonde Mediterranean image

FRENCH FRIES

Neomonde Mediterranean

3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse Cake$4.49
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Glenwood Grill image

SEAFOOD

Glenwood Grill

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh

Avg 4.9 (1898 reviews)
Takeout
Layered Chocolate Mousse$7.00
More about Glenwood Grill
Sushi Mon image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Mon

3800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate mousse cake$9.00
More about Sushi Mon

