Chocolate mousse in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
More about Irregardless
Irregardless
901 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Malted Chocolate Mousse Bombe
|$8.00
|Malted Chocolate Mousse Bombe
|$8.00
with caramel popcorn
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
FRENCH FRIES
Neomonde Mediterranean
3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$4.49
More about Glenwood Grill
SEAFOOD
Glenwood Grill
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh
|Layered Chocolate Mousse
|$7.00
More about Sushi Mon
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Mon
3800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh
|Chocolate mousse cake
|$9.00