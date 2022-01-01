Buffalo chicken wraps in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
10 Wings$14.50
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
1/2# Boneless Wings$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
20 Wings$27.00
Choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Carroll's Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Carroll's Kitchen

19 E Martin St., Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Avocado$13.00
roasted turkey breast, avocado, bacon, cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato
Brown Butter Rice Krispies$2.50
traditional krispy, made with brown butter
Croissant Sandwich$6.00
egg & cheese on a buttery croissant. Add on bacon or ham for $1
More about Carroll's Kitchen
Buffalo Brothers Capital image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Lobsters

Waffles

Hummus

Collard Greens

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston