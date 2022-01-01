Mahi mahi in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Irregardless
Irregardless
901 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Mahi Mahi (gf)
|$23.00
Mahi filet grilled and served with zucchini noodles tossed with basil pesto, grape tomato halves and lemon butter sauce.
More about Glenwood Grill
SEAFOOD
Glenwood Grill
2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh
|Mahi tacos
|$14.00
Marinated crispy fried Mahi Mahi-flour tortilla, pico di gallo, red beans and rice, mustard slaw
More about 42nd St. Oyster Bar
42nd St. Oyster Bar
508 West Jones Street, Raleigh
|Cajun Fried Mahi-Mahi Bites
|$11.95
Served with Remoulade
|Mahi-Mahi
|$29.95
Blackened or Grilled