Mahi mahi in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Irregardless image

 

Irregardless

901 W Morgan St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (1246 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Mahi (gf)$23.00
Mahi filet grilled and served with zucchini noodles tossed with basil pesto, grape tomato halves and lemon butter sauce.
More about Irregardless
Glenwood Grill image

SEAFOOD

Glenwood Grill

2603 Glenwood Avenue, Ste 151, Raleigh

Avg 4.9 (1898 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi tacos$14.00
Marinated crispy fried Mahi Mahi-flour tortilla, pico di gallo, red beans and rice, mustard slaw
More about Glenwood Grill
Item pic

 

42nd St. Oyster Bar

508 West Jones Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Fried Mahi-Mahi Bites$11.95
Served with Remoulade
Mahi-Mahi$29.95
Blackened or Grilled
More about 42nd St. Oyster Bar
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi$27.00
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

