Green papaya salad in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve green papaya salad

CO - Raleigh NC

101 Park at N Hills St, Raleigh

Green Papaya Salad$9.50
Green papaya, cabbage, carrots, jalapeno, peanuts, thai basil, sweet lime vinaigrette
Bida Manda

222 S Blount St, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (4645 reviews)
Green Papaya Salad$14.90
Our papaya salad is made with hand-julienned unripe papaya, to- matoes, peanuts, our house-made tamarind dressing, and sticky rice. Fresh Thai Chili is added to your heat preference. The salad can be made vegan and can be paired with your choice of:
Green Papaya Salad$16.90
Our papaya salad is made with hand-julienned unripen papaya, tomatoes, peanuts, our house-made tamarind dressing, and sticky rice. Fresh Thai Chili is added to your heat preference. The salad itself is Vegan and can be paired with our grilled pork neck, flat iron steak, chicken or crispy trout. • Papaya Salad Allergen Information: Contains peanut, Vegan. • Grilled Pork Allergen Information: Contains gluten and shellfish. • Grilled Flat Iron Allergen Information: Contains Gluten. •Grilled Chicken Allergen Information: Shellfish-Free and Gluten-Free. • Crispy Trout Allergen Information: Gluten-Free.
