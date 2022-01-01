Cheese fries in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve cheese fries
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Bacon Cheese Fries (side)
|$5.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$10.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
|Chili Cheese Fries (side)
|$5.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon, housemade chili / Ranch
Oak City Meatball Shoppe
180. E Davie Street, Raleigh
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$11.00
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh
|Cheese or Pepperoni PIzza & Fries
|$6.00
(ish) delicatessen
702 N Person Street, Raleigh
|Fried Pickle Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Pickled Swiss Chard stems, deep fried and sandwiched between melted Asiago and Fontal cheeses on sourdough. Served with a side of lemon-dill mayo.
(vegetarian ingredients; however, fryer is also used for meat)
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Bacon Cheese Fries (side)
|$5.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$11.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
|Chili Cheese Fries (side)
|$5.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon, housemade chili / Ranch
Element Gastropub
421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh
|Voodoo Chili Cheese Fries
|$13.50
beer battered fries, housemade chili & nacho cheese, cajun spice, topped w/ housemade ranch
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$10.99
|Side of Bacon Cheese Fries
|$5.49
Bru's Public House
5433 Wade Park Blvd - Suite 100, Raleigh
|Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries
|$7.00
Casa Carbone
6019 Glenwood Ave A, Raleigh
|Fried Veggies and Cheese
|$10.00
Fried to a tender golden brown.
|Fried Cheese
|$10.00
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$10.99
|Side of Bacon Cheese Fries
|$5.49
Red Hot & Blue
6615 FALLS OF NEUSE RD\nRALEIGH, NC 27615, Raleigh
|Shakin’ Bacon Cheese Fries
|$7.99
Our crispy fries smothered with cheddar & jack cheeses and crispy bacon, with a side of ranch.