Cheese fries in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve cheese fries

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail image

 

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Cheese Fries (side)$5.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
Bacon Cheese Fries$10.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
Chili Cheese Fries (side)$5.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon, housemade chili / Ranch
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Oak City Meatball Shoppe image

 

Oak City Meatball Shoppe

180. E Davie Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Cheese Curds$11.00
More about Oak City Meatball Shoppe
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield image

 

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield

11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese or Pepperoni PIzza & Fries$6.00
More about San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
Item pic

 

(ish) delicatessen

702 N Person Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickle Grilled Cheese$10.00
Pickled Swiss Chard stems, deep fried and sandwiched between melted Asiago and Fontal cheeses on sourdough. Served with a side of lemon-dill mayo.
(vegetarian ingredients; however, fryer is also used for meat)
More about (ish) delicatessen
Buffalo Brothers Capital image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheese Fries (side)$5.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
Bacon Cheese Fries$11.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
Chili Cheese Fries (side)$5.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon, housemade chili / Ranch
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Element Gastropub

421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Voodoo Chili Cheese Fries$13.50
beer battered fries, housemade chili & nacho cheese, cajun spice, topped w/ housemade ranch
More about Element Gastropub
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

 

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheese Fries$10.99
Side of Bacon Cheese Fries$5.49
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Bru's Public House image

 

Bru's Public House

5433 Wade Park Blvd - Suite 100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries$7.00
More about Bru's Public House
Consumer pic

 

Casa Carbone

6019 Glenwood Ave A, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Veggies and Cheese$10.00
Fried to a tender golden brown.
Fried Cheese$10.00
More about Casa Carbone
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheese Fries$10.99
Side of Bacon Cheese Fries$5.49
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

6615 FALLS OF NEUSE RD\nRALEIGH, NC 27615, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shakin’ Bacon Cheese Fries$7.99
Our crispy fries smothered with cheddar & jack cheeses and crispy bacon, with a side of ranch.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Woody's at City Market image

 

Woody's at City Market

205 Wolfe Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheese Fries$8.79
Fried Cheese Curds$9.29
Deep Fried Cheese Cake$7.59
More about Woody's at City Market

