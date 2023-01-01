Masala dosa in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve masala dosa
More about PandyaNad Indian Restaurant - Food Court - 4325 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 2050
PandyaNad Indian Restaurant - Food Court - 4325 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 2050
4325 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 2050, Raleigh
|Chicken Masala Dosa
|$16.99
|Masala Dosa
|$11.99
|Mysore Masala Dosa
|$13.99
More about Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar
105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh
|Masala Dosa (Vegan, GF)
|$11.99
Crispy crepe made with rice and lentils stuffed with potato masala
|Mysore Masala Dosa (Vegan, GF)
|$12.99
Crispy crepe made with rice and lentils stuffed with potato masala and spicy chutney