Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

105 Friendly Drive Suite 101

Raleigh, NC 27607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Butter Chicken (GF)
Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)

Veg Appetizer

Chilli Baby Corn (Vegan)

$8.99

Batter fried baby corn sauteed with onion and bell pepper in chilli sauce

Chilli Garlic Mushroom

$9.99

Batter fried mushroom tossed with chef’s special Manchurian sauce

Chilli Paneer

$10.99

Batter fried paneer sauteed with onion and bell pepper in chilli sauce

Gobi Manchurian (Chefs Special, Vegan)

$10.99

Batter fried cauliflower tossed with special manchurian sauce

Gobi Pepper Fry (Chefs Special, Vegan)

$10.99

Batter fried cauliflower sauteed with curry leaf and special aromatic spices

Mix Vegetable Pakoda (Vegan, GF)

$7.49

Deep fried potatoes, cauliflower, onions, and chillies mixed with besan and spices

Mushroom Pepper Fry (Vegan)

$9.99

Golden batter fried mushrooms tossed with pepper and curry leaves

Spinach Pakoda (Vegan)

$7.49

Crispy and deep fried spinach fritters made with spinach, besan, onion, herbs and spices

Vegetable Cutlet (2 pcs) (Chefs Special, Vegan)

$7.99

Minced vegetables with spices, bread-crumbled and deep fried

Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs) (Vegan)

$5.99

Crispy fried pastry stuffed with peas and potatoes)

Non-Veg Appetizer

Chicken 65

$11.49

Deep fried boneless chicken cubes marinated with a blend of chefs special spices

Chicken Lollipop

$13.99

Drums of chicken marinated in chefs special spices and deep fried

Chicken Chukka (GF)

$11.99

Boneless Chicken sautéed on grill with special spices

Chilli Chicken

$11.99

Boneless Chicken stir fried with fresh hot green chillies, spring onion, garlic & soy sauce

Egg Kalakki (Chefs Special)

$7.99

Tawa cooked egg with spiced gravy

Goat Chukka (Chefs Special, GF)

$15.99

Goat with bone sautéed on grill with special spices

Knockout Chicken (Chefs Special)

$11.99

Boneless Chicken stir fried with fresh hot green chillies, spring onion, garlic & soy sauce

Shrimp 65

$13.99

Deep fried shrimp marinated with a blend of chef’s special spices

Tandoor Sizzlers

Bombay Lamb Chops

$20.99

Juicy lamb ribs marinated in special spices cooked in clay oven

Campfire Jerk Chicken

$13.99

Chicken with bone marinated with smoky taste of spicy Jerk seasoning cooked in a clay oven

Chicken Lollipop

$13.99

Drums of chicken marinated in chefs special spices and deep fried

Chicken Tikka

$14.99

Chicken tender marinated in tandoori spices roasted in clay oven

Hariyali Murg Kebab

$14.49

Char-grilled chicken in aromatic green sauce of cilantro, mint and spices

Paneer Tikka

$14.99Out of stock

Cottage cheese marinated in yogurt and tandoori spices smoked in clay oven

Tandoor Platter

$22.99

Tandoori sampler - hariyali murg kebab, tandoori shrimp, lamb chops, tandoori chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$13.99

Chicken leg quarter marinated in special tandoori spices

Tandoori Grilled Fish

$16.99

(Pomfret fish grilled with special spices in clay oven)

Tandoori Salmon

$19.99

Salmon fillet marinated in special in house spices cooked in clay oven

Tandoori Shrimp

$18.99

Shrimp grilled with special spices in clay oven

Veg Entree

Aloo Gobi Masala (Vegan, GF)

$13.99

Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with special spices topped with julienne ginger

Baingan Bharta (Vegan, GF)

$14.99

Charcoal smoky eggplant cooked until tender and mixed with aromatic spices

Bhindi Masala (Vegan, GF)

$14.99

Okra cooked in spices with onion, ginger and tomatoes and tempered with cumin and red chilies

Channa Masala (Vegan, GF)

$13.99

Whole chickpeas cooked in tomato onion sauce with a little tang

Dal Tadka (Vegan)

$12.99

Yellow lentils cooked with aromatic spices

Eggplant Pulusu (Vegan, GF)

$14.99

Classic Andhra dish consisting of roasted eggplant (brinjal) in a sweet and sour stew

Kadai Mushroom (Vegan, GF)

$14.99

Sauteed button mushrooms in semi dry gravy of spiced tomato sauce with bell peppers and onions

Malai Kofta

$14.99

Fresh minced vegetables with nuts and raisins cooked in spicy, creamy sauce

Mango Lime Paneer (Chefs Special)

$15.99

Our Chef’s secret and special mango sauce blended with a hint of fresh lime cooked with cottage cheese

Mango Lime Tofu (Chefs Special)

$15.99

Our Chef’s secret and special mango sauce blended with a hint of fresh lime cooked with Tofu

Mutter Paneer (Chefs Special, GF)

$15.99

Indian cottage cheese and green peas in rich creamy sauce

Mutter Tofu (Chefs Special, GF)

$15.99

Tofu and green peas in rich creamy sauce

Navratan Korma (Chefs Special, GF)

$13.99

Mixed vegetables cooked with blend of nuts and dry fruits in a rich creamy sauce laced with spices

Paneer Makhani (GF)

$15.99

Paneer cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce spices

Paneer Tikka Masala (GF)

$15.99

Paneer cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion and bell peppers

Saag Paneer (GF)

$15.99

Indian cottage cheese cooked with spinach and cream

Saag Tofu (GF)

$15.99

Tofu cooked with spinach and cream

Tofu Makhani (GF)

$15.99

Paneer cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce spices

Tofu Tikka Masala (GF)

$15.99

Tofu Vindaloo (Vegan, GF)

$15.99

Diced tofu and potato cooked in Goan special rich and tangy tomato sauce

Veg Kurma

$13.99

Egg Entree

Egg Curry (GF)

$12.99

Boiled eggs cooked in onion and tomato gravy and spices

Kadai Egg Masala (GF)

$12.99

Boiled eggs sauteed with cut bell peppers, tomatoes, onions in traditional wok / kadai

Chicken Entree

All entrees served with rice !!!

Andhra Chicken Curry (GF)

$16.99

Tender chicken cooked with special spices and hint of coconut

Butter Chicken (GF)

$16.99

Boneless chicken thigh pieces cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce spices

Chicken Jalfareze (GF)

$16.99

Boneless Chicken simmered in special sauce tossed with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes cooked in clay

Chicken Korma (GF)

$16.99

Chicken cooked in blend of nuts and creamy sauce - Mughali delicacy

Chicken Saag (GF)

$16.99

Chicken and fresh spinach cooked in special spices and cream

Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)

$16.99

Boneless chicken tikka cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion & bell peppers

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.99

Chicken and potato cooked in tomato based tangy sauce

Gongura Chicken (GF)

$16.99

Spicy and slightly sour tasting curry made with chicken, gongura, onions, chilies, spices & herbs

Karaikudi Chicken Korma (Chefs Special, GF)

$16.99

Spicy, hot and aromatic dish, which is flavored with aromatic and distinctive spices

Madras Chicken Curry (Chefs Special, GF)

$16.99

Boneless chicken breast cooked in South Indian style with a hint of coconut

Mango Lime Chicken (Chefs Special, GF)

$16.99

Boneless chicken cooked with fresh Mango flavor with a hint of lime - SIGNATURE DISH

Lamb/Goat Entree

All entrees served with rice !!!

Andhra Goat Curry (GF)

$18.99

Traditional goat cooked with special spices and a hint of coconut

Goat Chettinad (Chefs Special, GF)

$18.99

Chef’s special - goat cubes cooked with aromatic spices and coconut from the land of Chettinad

Gongura Goat (GF)

$18.99

Traditional goat cooked with gongura leaves & special spices

Lamb / Goat Korma (GF)

$18.99

Choice of lamb or goat braised in blend of nuts and creamy sauce - Mughali delicacy

Lamb / Goat Rogan Josh (GF)

$18.99

Choice of lamb or goat braised with a gravy flavored with ginger, garlic and aromatic spices

Lamb / Goat Saag (GF)

$18.99

Choice of lamb or goat and fresh spinach cooked in special spices and cream

Lamb / Goat Tikka Masala (GF)

$18.99

Choice of lamb or goat cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion and bell peppers

Lamb / Goat Vindaloo

$18.99

Choice of lamb or goat and potato cooked in tomato based tangy sauce

Seafood Entree

Coastal Fish Curry (Chef's Special)

$18.99

Fish marinated with fresh turmeric and salt, cooked with fresh tomatoes and spices along with a hint of coconut milk

Malabar Fish Curry (GF)

$18.99

Tilapia fish cooked in aromatic spices and coconut gravy - flavor of Keral

Salmon Tikka Masala (GF)

$19.99

Char-grilled Salmon fish cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion and bell peppers

Shrimp Curry Southern Style (Chef's Special, GF)

$19.99

Shrimp cooked with traditional Chennai spices

South Indian Special

Andhra Karam Dosa (GF)

$13.99

Crispy crepe made with rice and lentils smeared with red chutney

Avocado Dosa (Chef's Special, GF)

$13.99

Crispy crepe made with rice and lentil with a spread of spicy chutney, cheese and avacado

Cheese Dosa (GF)

$12.99

Crispy crepe made with rice and lentils topped with cheese

Egg Dosa (GF)

$12.99

Plain Dosa topped with beaten eggs. Seasoned with salt and pepper

Egg Karam Dosa (GF)

$13.99

Plain Dosa topped with beaten eggs and spicy masala

Mixed Vegetable Uttapam (Vegan, GF)

$12.99

Thick crepe topped with mix of vegetables

Masala Dosa (Vegan, GF)

$11.99

Crispy crepe made with rice and lentils stuffed with potato masala

Mysore Masala Dosa (Vegan, GF)

$11.99

Crispy crepe made with rice and lentils stuffed with potato masala and spicy chutney

Plain Dosa (Vegan, GF)

$10.99

Crispy crepe made with rice and lentils

Onion Uttapam (Vegan, GF)

$12.99

Thick crepe topped with onion

Spring Veggie Dosa (Vegan, GF)

$14.99

(Dosa made stuffed with spread of organic spring mix, olives and green lentil sprouts

Chicken Kothu Parota (Chef's Special)

$14.99

Flaky layered bread cut into pieces and sauteed in onion and spices

Egg Kothu Parota (Chef's Special)

$13.99

Flaky layered bread cut into pieces and sauteed in onion and spices

Veg Kothu Parota (Chef's Special, GF)

$12.99

Flaky layered bread cut into pieces and sauteed in onion and spices

Parota - Chicken Kurma

$14.99

Combo of chicken kurma and handmade multilayered bread

Parota - Mutton Curry

$15.99

Combo of mutton curry and handmade multilayered bread

Parota - Veg Kurma

$12.99

Combo of veg kurma and handmade multilayered bread

Bread / Naan

Amritsar Potato Kulcha

$4.99

Soft leavened bread which is stuffed with boiled, mashed potatoes & spices

Bullet Naan

$3.49

Butter Naan

$2.99

Cheese & Spinach Naan

$3.99

Cheddar cheese and fresh spinach stuffed in soft clay oven bread

Garlic Naan

$3.49

Plain Naan, infused with garlic and brushed with butter

Mint & Basil Naan

$3.49

Fresh mint and basil infused in soft bread

Naan Platter

$8.99

Assortment of our most popular breads - Butter, Garlic Naans & Tandoori roti

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Leavened flat bread stuffed with onions, cilantro

Paneer Kulcha

$4.99

Leavened flat bread stuffed with onions, cilantro, and paneer

Parota (2 pcs)

$2.99

Layered flatbread made from maida flour popular in Southern India

Peshwari Naan

$4.99

Sweet naan stuffed with nuts, raisins and cherry

Plain Naan

$2.99

Fluffy Indian bread made the traditional way in a tandoor oven

Ragi (Finger Millet) Roti (Vegan)

$3.99Out of stock

Ragi flat bread cooked in Tandoor clay oven - dairy free

Rosemary Naan

$3.49

Fresh rosemary infused in soft bread

Tandoori Roti (Vegan)

$2.99

Whole wheat flat bread cooked in Tandoor clay oven - dairy free

Biryani

Bombay Shrimp Biryani (GF)

$16.99

Rice made with aromatic spices, herbs and Shrimp

Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani (GF)

$15.99

Rice made with special spices, herbs & chicken served with boiled eggs

Hyderabad Goat Dum Biryani

$17.99Out of stock

Madras Chicken Dum Biryani (GF)

$15.99

Rice made with special spices, herbs & chicken served with boiled eggs

Thalapakattu Goat Biryani (Chef's Special, GF)

$17.99

Rice made with aromatic spices, herbs & goat cooked in dum style

Veg Dum Biryani

$13.99

Rice made with aromatic spices, herbs & mixed vegetables cooked in dum style

Sides

Green / Tamarind Chutney

$0.99

Hot Sauce

$0.99

Mango Chutney

$1.99

Onions / Chilies

$1.99

Pappad

$1.99

Raitha (yogurt)

$1.99

Rice

$1.99

Sambar

$3.99

Desserts

Carrot Halwa (GF)

$4.99

Fresh grated carrot cooked with milk & cream along with nuts and raisins

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Milk based deep fried dumplings soaked in sugar syrup

Kulfi (Kesar, Strawberry, or Malai) (GF)

$4.99

Homemade frozen Indian ice-cream

Rasamalai (GF)

$5.99

Indian cottage cheeseballs soaked in sweet thick milk. Served chilled

Rice Kheer (Pudding) (GF)

$4.99

Popular Indian dessert made with rice, milk, nuts, saffron and a touch of cardamom

Orange Delight

$8.99

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Grapefruit Mint

$3.99

Lime Ginger Beer

$3.99

Lime Tonic Water

$3.99

Mint Cucumber

$3.99

Organic Aranciata

$3.99Out of stock

Organic Limonata

$3.99Out of stock

Special Beers

Mason Jar Happy Place

$6.99

Hakuna Matata IPA (16 Oz)

$6.99

Destihl Hawaii 5 Blonde Ale (Pineapple, Coconut, Mango, Peach and Gauva)

$7.99

Cucumber + Melon Gose (16 Oz)

$7.99

Draft Beers

Allagash White

$6.49

Bells Two Hearted IPA

$6.49

Bluemoon

$5.49

Coors Light

$5.49

Corono Premier

$6.49

Hoppyum Foothills IPA

$6.49

Modello

$5.99

Sierra Hazy Little Thing - Hazy IPA

$5.99

Foothills Torch Pilsner

$6.49

Yuengling

$5.49Out of stock

Kingfisher

$5.99

Raleigh Brewing

$6.49

Delirium

$7.99Out of stock

Bottled Indian Beers

1947 Indian Lager (12 Oz)

$4.99

Bira White(12 Oz)

Bira Blonde (12 Oz)

$4.99

Bira IPA (12 Oz)

$4.99

Flying Horse (22 Oz)

$8.50

King Chakra (22 Oz)

$8.50Out of stock

KingFisher (12 0z)

$4.99

Old Monk 10000 (22 Oz)

$8.50

Power Cool 10000 (22 Oz)

$8.50

Taj Mahal (22 Oz)

$8.50

Sweet Wines

Maschio Prosecc09

$5.99

Peach Moscato

$5.99

Zonin 1821 Prosecco

$5.99

Red Wines

Candoni - Organic Merlot - Italy

$5.99

Coteaux d'Aix-en-Preovence Sabine Rose - France

$5.99

Dona Paula Melbec - Argentina

$5.99

Malbec - Dona Paula -Argentina

$5.99

Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon - California

$5.99

Shiraz (2015) - Barossa Valley Estate - Australia

$5.99Out of stock

Three Thieves Pinot Noir - California

$5.99

William Hill Estate Winery - Merlot - Central Coast

$5.99

Wines By Bottle

Cabernet Sauvignon - Raymond Vineyards - Red

$37.99

Ferrari - Carano Siena - Red

$37.99

Pinot Noir Reserve - Gerard Bertrand - Red

$34.99

Rioja Crianza Bodegas Finca Nueva - Red

$34.99

Terra D'oro Barbera - Red

$34.99

White Wines

Bieler Pere et Fils Sabin Rose - France

$5.99

Joel Gott Chardonnay - California

$5.99

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand

$5.99

Pacific Rim Riesling - Washington

$5.99

Quinta do Crasto Douro Superior Branco - Portugal

$6.99Out of stock

Three Pears Chenin Blanc Viognier - California

$5.99

Tom Gore Vineyards Chardonnay - California

$5.99Out of stock

Trinity Oaks Pinot Grigio - California

$5.99

Soft Drinks

Masala Chai

$2.99

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Strawberry Lassi

$3.99

Coffee

$2.99

Sweet Iced Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Iced Tea

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Coke Zero

$1.99

Cocktails

Mango Martini

$6.99

Lychee Martini

$6.99

Tamarind Margarita

$6.99

Guava Martini

$6.99

Indian Mule

$7.99

Sangria

$6.00

Shots

Paan Shot

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

# 1 rated Indian Restaurant in the Triangle that serves both South and North Indian dishes !!

Website

Location

105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27607

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

