Bul Box Hillsborough St.

2526 Hillsborough St #100

Raleigh, NC 27607

Popular Items

BYOB
Seoul
California

Signature Boxes

Seoul

Seoul

$12.89

Beef Bulgogi Pickled Carrots Romaine Lettuce Eggplant Kale Mix Kimchi Scallion Sunnyside-up Egg Gochujang Sauce

Tokyo

Tokyo

$12.49

Teriyaki Chicken Roasted Vegetables Corn Curryflower Pickled Red Onion Scallion Rice Puffs Maple Teriyaki Yum Yum

Shanghai

Shanghai

$12.49

Ginger Chicken Eggplant Spicy Cucumber Roasted Vegetables Scallion Rice Puffs Yum Yum

Thai

Thai

$12.49

Thai Chicken Spicy Cucumber Roasted Vegetables Jalapeno Peppers Pickled Carrots Cilantro Chopped Peanuts Cilantro Sour Cream Sriracha Hot Sauce

Bangkok Curry

$12.69

Red Curry Chicken Curryflowers Roasted Vegetables Spicy Cucumber Cilantro Crispy Onion

California

California

$12.49

Tofu Chickpeas Edamame Avocado Kale Mix Spicy Cucumber Roasted Beets Sesame Dressing

Malibu Poke

Malibu Poke

$13.89

Corn Kale Mix Avocado Edamame Cherry Tomato Pickled Red Onion Pickled Ginger Rice Puffs Spicy Mayo Maple Teriyaki

Kona Poke

Kona Poke

$13.89

Crab Salad Spicy Cucumber Pickled Carrots Roasted Beets Cherry Tomato Romaine Lettuce Pickled Ginger Crispy Onion Spicy Mayo Maple Teriyaki Sesame Dressing

Teriyaki Noodle Bowl

$13.95

Teriyaki Noodle Bowl No Cheese

$13.95

Seoul Bowl No Egg

$13.95

Build Your Own Boxes

BYOB

BYOB

$12.89

Build Your Own Box 1 Base 1 Protein Up to 5 Toppings Up to 2 Sauces Up to 2 Garnishes

Kiddie Box

Kiddie Box

$6.89

10 years old & under 1 Base 1 Protein 2 Toppings 1 Sauce

Extra Poke Protein

$4.50

Extra Hot Protein

$3.95

Organic Tea (Fountain)

Fountain Tea (Tractor)

$2.89

Bubble Tea

Fruity Tea

$5.49

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.39

Sparkling Water

$2.49

ITO EN Tea

$3.29

Sparkling ICE

$2.49

IZZE Bottle

$2.29

La Colombe Coffee

$3.95
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2526 Hillsborough St #100, Raleigh, NC 27607

Directions

