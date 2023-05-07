Main picView gallery

Gym Tacos POS 3701 Hillsborough St

3701 Hillsborough St

Raleigh, NC 27604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD MENU

TACOS

AZADA

$3.75

CABEZA

$3.50

CAMPECHANOS

$3.75

CARNITAS

$3.50

CECINA

$4.00

CHORIZO

$3.50

LENGUA

$4.00

PASTOR

$3.50

POLLO

$3.50

SUADERO

$3.75

GYM TACO

$5.50

VEGGIE TACOS

$3.50

TORTA

TORTA AZADA

$14.00

TORTA CABEZA

$13.00

TORTA CAMARON

$16.00

TORTA CAMPECHANOS

$14.00

TORTA CARNITAS

$13.00

TORTA CECINA

$15.00

TORTA CHORIZO

$13.00

TORTA LENGUA

$15.00

TORTA PASTOR

$13.00

TORTA POLLO

$13.00

TORTA SUADERO

$14.00

TORTA VEGGIE

$10.00

BORRACHITAS

BORRACHITA AZADA

$4.50

BORRACHITA CABEZA

$4.50

BORRACHITA CAMARON

$7.50

BORRACHITA CAMPECHE

$5.00

BORRACHITA CARNITAS

$4.50

BORRACHITA CECINA

$5.00

BORRACHITA CHORIZO

$4.50

BORRACHITA LENGUA

$5.50

BORRACHITA PASTOR

$4.50

BORRACHITA POLLO

$4.50

BORRACHITA SUADERO

$4.50

BORRACHITA NO MEAT

$3.00

GRINGA

GRINGA NO MEAT

$6.00

GRINGA AZADA

$7.50

GRINGA CABEZA

$7.00

GRINGA CAMARON

$9.00

GRINGA CARNITAS

$7.00

GRINGA CECINA

$7.00

GRINGA CHORIZO

$7.00

GRINGA CAMPECHE

$7.50

GRINGA LENGUA

$8.00

GRINGA PASTOR

$7.00

GRINGA POLLO

$7.00

GRINGA SUADERO

$7.00

SOPES

SOPE NO MEAT

$3.50

SOPE AZADA

$5.00

SOPE CABEZA

$4.75

SOPE CAMPECE

$4.75

SOPE CARNITAS

$4.75

SOPE CECINA

$5.75

SOPE CHORIZO

$4.75

SOPE LENGUA

$5.75

SOPE PASTOR

$4.75

SOPE POLLO

$4.75

SOPE SUADERO

$4.75

SOPE CAMARON

$6.25

ADD AVOCADO

$0.25

TOSTADAS

TOSTADA NO MEAT

$4.50

TOSTADA AZADA

$6.00

TOSTADA CABEZA

$5.50

TOSTADA CAMPECHE

$5.50

TOSTADA CARNITAS

$5.50

TOSTADA CECINA

$7.00

TOSTADA CHORIZO

$5.50

GYM TOSTADA

$7.00

TOSTADA LENGUA

$6.00

TOSTADA PASTOR

$5.50

TOSTADA POLLO

$5.50

TOSTADA SUADERO

$5.50

TOSTADA CAMARON

$7.00

BURRITO

BURRITO ASADA

$14.00

BURRITO CABEZA

$13.00

BURRITO CAMARON

$16.00

BURRITO CAMPECHE

$14.00

BURRITO CARNITAS

$13.00

BURRITO CECINA

$15.00

BURRITO CHORIZO

$13.00

BURRITO LENGUA

$15.00

BURRITO PASTOR

$13.00

BURRITO POLLO

$13.00

BURRITO SUADERO

$13.00

BURRITO SURF&TURF

$16.50

BURRITO VEGGIE

$11.00

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA AZADA

$14.00

QUESADILLA CABEZA

$13.00

QUESADILLA CAMARON

$16.00

QUESADILLA CAMPECHE

$14.00

QUESA CARNITAS

$13.00

QUESADILLA CECINA

$15.00

QUESADILLA CHORIZO

$13.00

QUESADILLA LENGUA

$15.00

QUESADILLA PASTOR

$13.00

QUESADILLA POLLO

$13.00

QUESADILLA SUADERO

$13.00

QUESDILLA DE QUESO

$7.50

SIDES

CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.50

CHIPS AND QUESO

$6.50

CHIPS SIDE

$3.50

GUACAMOLE SIDE

$6.50

RICE SIDE

$3.50

BLACK BEANS SIDE

$3.50

FRENCH FRIES

$4.50

2.OZ SOUR CREAM

$0.50

2.OZ CHIPOTLE MAYO

$0.50

2.OZ AVOCADO CREAM

$0.50

SIDE AVOCADO

$0.50

SIDE SALSA

$3.00

SIDE QUESO

$3.50

GYM TOWER NACHOS

PASTOR NACHOS

$18.00

CHICKEN NACHOS

$18.00

ASADA NACHOS

$19.00

SUADERO NACHOS

$19.00

CARNITAS NACHOS

$18.00

CABEZA NACHOS

$18.00

CHORIZO NACHOS

$18.00

CECINA NACHOS

$20.00

NO MEAT NACHOS

$16.00

DRINK MENU

BEVERAGES

20.OZ BOTTLED DRINKS

$2.75

REFILL

$1.00

BOTTLE COKE

$3.50

BOTTLE FANTA

$3.50

BOTTLE SPRITE

$3.50

HORCHATA

$4.50

JARRITOS

$3.00

SANGRIA

$3.00

SIDRAL

$3.00

SOFT DRINK

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.50

JAMAICA

$4.50

ALCOHOLIC DRINK

IMPORT BOTTLED BEER

$5.00

16.OZ IMPORT DRAFT BEER

$5.25

DOMESTIC BOTTLED BEER

$4.50

16.OZDOMESTIC DRAFT BEER

$4.75

SHIRTS / STICKERS

Shirts

Shirt

$17.00

Augusta ringer T

Augusta ringer

$20.00

Gym Sticker

Gym Sticker

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3701 Hillsborough St, Raleigh, NC 27604

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

