The Brickhouse Sports Bar & Grill

3801 Hillsborough St.

Raleigh, NC 27607

Starters

Crunchy on the outside, but soft on the inside. Served with a side of Chipotle mustard. Add a side of Queso for $1

Black Bean Dip

$9.99

Black Bean Dip- Homemade black bean dip, with rotel tomatoes, cilantro, jalapenos, and cream cheese. Served with a Side of chips, sour cream, and salsa

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with Chicken, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Served with Salsa and sour cream

Loaded Fries

$9.99

A big bed of fries topped with melted cheese, jalapenos, bacon and scallions.

Loaded Taters

$9.99

Pack Plate

$13.99

All your fried favorite on one plate! Chicken fingers, mac & cheese bites and pickle fries served on a bed of french fries. No substitutions.

Pickle Fries

$8.99

A fun twist on a southern favorite. Hand-breaded, deep-fried dill pickle fries. Served with a side of ranch.

Pork Pot Sticker

$8.99

Pork filled dumplings seasoned with authentic Asian spices, lightly pan fried and served with a soy and siracha dipping sauce.

Pretzel Sticks

$9.99

Mac n Cheese Bites

$9.99

Sausage Dip

$9.99

Fresh, homemade sausage, homemade rotel blended with cream cheese.

Wing Dip

$9.99

Shredded chicken blended together with creamy cheeses and hot sauce.

Wings

Wings (6)

$8.99

Wings (10)

$13.99

Boneless Wings (1/2 lb)

$9.99

Boneless Wings (1lb)

$16.99

Soups

Cup of soup

$3.99

Bowl of soup

$5.99

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fresh mixed greens topped with chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and yellow onion.

Caesar

$9.99

Romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Caesar dressing on the side for togo.

Garden Salad

$8.99

Lettuce blend topped with carrots, tomatoes, yellow onion, and cucumbers.

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Lettuce blend tossed in a Creamy Italian. Topped with Hard-boiled egg, diced ham, onions, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar and jack cheese.

Greek Salad

$9.99

Fresh Romaine topped with feta cheese, black olives, banana peppers, tomatoes and onion. Served with a side of balsamic dressing.

Southwest Salad

$10.99

Blackened chicken, fried jalapenos, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and crispy tortilla strips on a bed of mixed greens. Served with a side of our homemade chipotle ranch.

Wraps

Cuban Wrap

$9.99

A jalapeno tortilla filled with provolone cheese, ham, shredded pork and pickles. Finished with a drizzle of chipotle mustard.

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Chicken fingers tossed in your choice of sauce with lettuce, yellow onion, and blue cheese in a flour tortilla.

Mediterranean Wrap

$10.49

Garbanzo/Cilantro Wrap, with grilled Chicken, Fetta, Lettuce, Pesto, sun dried tomato, and Black beans.

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.49

Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Carmelized onions, Topped with Horsey Sauce, served in a flour Tortilla

Southwest

$9.99

Spicy blackened chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, and yellow onion. Topped with our homemade chipotle ranch and served in a Tomato Basil Tortilla.

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Sliced turkey, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and onions rolled up in a tomato basil tortilla. Finished with ranch dressing

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Garbanzo/Cilantro Wrap, with black beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana peppers, Jalapenos, fetta, topped with Creamy Italian dressing.

Sandwiches

Beyond Patty Melt

$12.99

A vegetarian Beyond burger topped with vegan cheese with sauteed peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Served on a grilled sourdough or wheat bread

Black Jack

$10.99

Blackened chicken topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche Kaiser roll

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

A large hand-tenderized boneless, skinless chicken breast fired until golden brown.

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

5oz piece of Fried Pollock Fish, topped with our Chipotle Honey Cole Slaw. Served on a Potato Bun

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Thinly sliced steak topped with sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions and white American cheese.

Pulled Pork

$9.99

NC-style pulled pork heaped onto a Kaiser roll finished off with cole slaw on top.

Sloppy Joe

$9.99

Back by popular demand! Manwich has nothing on this homemade goodness. A big serving of comfort food, served on a potato bun.

Tomato Basil Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken topped with tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella and drizzled with a balsamic reduction. Served on a brioche roll.

Turkey Club

$9.99

We consider this a reduced-carb version of the classic sandwich. Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato with your choice of sourdough or wheat toast with only two pieces of bread.

Turkey Melt

$9.99

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Topped with Chipotle Mustard

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Fresh grilled sourdough or wheat bread loaded with four cheese, tomato and crispy bacon.

Burgers

Brickhouse Bison Burger

$12.99

Bison patty served with Lettuce, Tomato, Sauteed onions, Pepper Jack Cheese and a garlic mayo spread.

Brickhouse Cheeseburger

$9.99

Fresh burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and cheese.

Black N Blue

$10.99

Blackened burger, topped with blue cheese crumbles.

Bootlegger

$10.99

Cheddar cheese, sweet bourbon glaze and crispy onion strings.

Brunch Burger

$11.99

Cheddar cheese, fried egg and bacon.

Goucho Burger

$10.99

American cheese, chipotle BBQ, bacon, fried jalapenos and sauteed onions.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Topped with Swiss Cheese and a mushroom brown gravy

Philly Burger

$10.99

Sauteed mushrooms, peppers, and onions topped with white American cheese.

Smokehouse Burger

$10.99

Crispy bacon strips, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese and classic bbq sauce.

Queso Burger

$11.99

Burger covered with diced onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Topped with delicious queso.

Pizza

10" Pizza

$10.99

14" Pizza

$14.99

10" BBQ Chicken

$12.99

14" BBQ Chicken

$16.99

10" Brickhouse

$12.99

14" Brickhouse

$16.99

10" Margherita

$12.99

14" Margherita

$15.99

10" Meatlovers

$12.99

14" Meatlovers

$16.99

10" Veggie

$12.99

14" Veggie

$15.99

10" Spicy Italian

$12.99

Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers, Crush Red pepper flakes

14" Spicy Italian

$15.99

Sausage, Onions, Bell Peppers, Crush Red pepper flakes

Sides

Large Side Dressing

$1.00

Large Side Wing Sauce

$1.00

Side Celery

$1.25

Side Orzo Pasta

$3.99

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.99

Small Side Dressing

$0.75

Small Side Wing Sauce

$0.75

Steamed Vegetable

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, NC 27607

Directions

