Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey mustard chicken in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve honey mustard chicken

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

 

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
9" Honey Mustard Chicken
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
18" Honey Mustard Chicken
9" Honey Mustard Chicken$9.49
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Cappuccino

Chicken Shawarma

Banana Pudding

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Parmesan

Miso Soup

Muffaletta

Ranch Salad

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston