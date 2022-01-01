Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Honey mustard chicken in
Raleigh
/
Raleigh
/
Honey Mustard Chicken
Raleigh restaurants that serve honey mustard chicken
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
8800 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 102, Raleigh
No reviews yet
9" Honey Mustard Chicken
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
3101 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh
Avg 4
(572 reviews)
18" Honey Mustard Chicken
9" Honey Mustard Chicken
$9.49
More about Rudino's Pizza & Grinders
Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh
Cappuccino
Chicken Shawarma
Banana Pudding
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Parmesan
Miso Soup
Muffaletta
Ranch Salad
More near Raleigh to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston