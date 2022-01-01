Summer rolls in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve summer rolls
CO - Raleigh NC
101 Park at N Hills St, Raleigh
|Mango Summer Roll
|$9.50
Avocado, mango, red bell pepper, cucumber, lettuce, jalapenos, mint, cilantro, served with peanut sauce
|Tofu Summer Rolls
|$8.00
Tofu, fresh herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, ginger miso
|Fresh Summer Roll
|$9.50
Shrimp, pork, rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, lettuce, mint, cilantro, served with nuoc cham and hoisin peanut sauce
NOODLES
Bida Manda
222 S Blount St, Raleigh
|Fresh Summer Rolls
|$14.90
Vegetables, herbs, noodles, wrapped in rice paper, and served with plum and peanut sauce, and your choice of vegetables or shrimp. • Allergen Information: Contains gluten and peanut. Contains shellfish when ordered with shrimp • Vegan when ordered without shrimp.
|Fresh Summer Rolls
|$12.90
Vegetables, herbs, noodles, wrapped in rice paper, and served with plum and peanut sauce, and your choice of: