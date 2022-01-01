Margherita pizza in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve margherita pizza
More about Farina Neighborhood Italian
PIZZA
Farina Neighborhood Italian
8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh
|12" Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
burrata cheese, roma tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella
|Simple Salad - Single
|$13.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette
|Sunday Gravy
|$24.00
*THE BEST! house marinara slow cooked with meatballs, sausage, short ribs, rigatoni
More about Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
309 N Dawson St, Raleigh
|Eggplant Ravioli To Go
|$18.00
Smoked eggplant, sun dried tomatoes, ricotta, San Marzano reggiano sauce
|Mulino Pizza To Go
|$22.00
San Marzano, Organic baked Egg, prosciutto, arugula
|Arancini To Go
|$12.00
Deep fried rice balls, taleggio, bolognese, house salsa
More about Lonerider at Five Points
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Lonerider at Five Points
1626 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Margherita Pizza
House made red sauce, shredded and fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
|Vegetable Chips and Dip
|$5.95
Mixed veggie chips and caramelized onion dip.
|Chicken Wings
|$11.50
6/12/18 wings fried or brick oven roasted tossed in your choice of Dry Herb Rub, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Josie Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Jalapeno, Mild or Hot sauce. Carrots & Celery on the side.
More about Tazza Kitchen
Tazza Kitchen
432 Woodburn Road, Raleigh
|Brick Oven Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
bacon jam, tomato jam, mustard seeds, calabrian chilies (gf)
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Painted Hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll (add bacon +2)
|Freestyle Pizza
|$10.00
red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings