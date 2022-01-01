Margherita pizza in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Farina Neighborhood Italian image

PIZZA

Farina Neighborhood Italian

8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (718 reviews)
Takeout
12" Margherita Pizza$15.00
burrata cheese, roma tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella
Simple Salad - Single$13.00
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette
Sunday Gravy$24.00
*THE BEST! house marinara slow cooked with meatballs, sausage, short ribs, rigatoni
More about Farina Neighborhood Italian
Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar

309 N Dawson St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Ravioli To Go$18.00
Smoked eggplant, sun dried tomatoes, ricotta, San Marzano reggiano sauce
Mulino Pizza To Go$22.00
San Marzano, Organic baked Egg, prosciutto, arugula
Arancini To Go$12.00
Deep fried rice balls, taleggio, bolognese, house salsa
More about Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar
Lonerider at Five Points image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Lonerider at Five Points

1626 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Margherita Pizza
House made red sauce, shredded and fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Vegetable Chips and Dip$5.95
Mixed veggie chips and caramelized onion dip.
Chicken Wings$11.50
6/12/18 wings fried or brick oven roasted tossed in your choice of Dry Herb Rub, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Josie Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Jalapeno, Mild or Hot sauce. Carrots & Celery on the side.
More about Lonerider at Five Points
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

432 Woodburn Road, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brick Oven Brussels Sprouts$9.00
bacon jam, tomato jam, mustard seeds, calabrian chilies (gf)
Cheeseburger$11.00
Painted Hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll (add bacon +2)
Freestyle Pizza$10.00
red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings
More about Tazza Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Noodle Bowls

Greek Salad

Samosa

Turkey Clubs

Burritos

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Katsu

Reuben

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston