Tikka masala in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about Irregardless
Irregardless
901 W Morgan St, Raleigh
|Tempeh Tikka Masala (vegan + gf)
|$18.00
Coconut Tikka Masala served with crispy tempeh, Jasmine rice, spinach, cilantro and mango chutney
|Fried Brussels Sprouts (vegan + gf)
|$12.00
Fried Brussels sprouts served with chipotle aioli and vegan chorizo.
|Garden Salad (vegan + gf)
|$8.00
Baby greens and red leaf lettuce topped with sliced red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, raisins and sunflower seeds. Served with a choice of dressing.
More about Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh
|Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs) (Vegan)
|$5.99
Crispy fried pastry stuffed with peas and potatoes)
|Chicken Tikka Masala (GF)
|$16.99
Boneless chicken tikka cooked in rich creamy tomato sauce with onion & bell peppers
|Garlic Naan
|$3.49
Plain Naan, infused with garlic and brushed with butter
More about Dharani Express Indian Restaurant
Dharani Express Indian Restaurant
3281 AVENT FERRY RD - 117, RALEIGH
|Samosa
|$7.99
Crispy layers filled with potato and green pea filling.
|Gobi Manchurian
|$12.99
Cauliflowers simmered in Manchurian sauce.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.99
Chicken marinated and cooked in creamy tomato sauce.