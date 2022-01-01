Reuben in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve reuben
More about (ish) delicatessen
(ish) delicatessen
702 N Person Street, Raleigh
|Reuben
|$14.00
Housemade pastrami or corned beef, swiss, Super Russian, braised purple cabbage, on Boulted Bread rye.
More about Element Gastropub
FRENCH FRIES
Element Gastropub
421 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh
|Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich
|$14.00
smothered buffalo chik’n, lettuce, tomato, pickles, neomonde kaiser choice of Ranch or Bleu Chz
|Full BBQ Nachos Plate
|$15.00
huge order of house fried corn chips, vegan bbq, black beans, cashew queso, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños
add sour cream +2
|Wings
|$11.00
6 crispy wings tossed in choice of mild, medium, hot, jalapeño bbq, 3 pepper, or sweet bbq, celery, house ranch
More about Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
10370 MONCREIFFE RD, RALEIGH
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce
|Chicken Welly
|$13.00
Chicken, onions, carrots, potatoes & cream sauce. Baked in a flaky pastry, topped with basil cream sauce & Calvander cheese. Small Brutus salad included.
|Small Fish N Chips
|$8.00
Half Portion of Beer-battered fresh cod fillets, seasoned French fries, house-made tartar sauce