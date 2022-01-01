Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve crepes

Item pic

NOODLES

Bida Manda

222 S Blount St, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (4645 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Saffron Crepe$23.90
Crispy Rice and turmeric crepe with vegetables, coconut cream, and served with caramelized sweet chili sauce herbs, lettuce, and, your choice of:
More about Bida Manda
Chicken Cordon Bleu Crepe image

 

Simply Crepes Raleigh

8470 Honeycutt Rd Suite C110, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scrambled Egg Crepe$7.00
Crepe filled with whisked egg & Cheddar
Kids Grilled Cheese Crepe$7.00
with melted Cheddar
Chicken Cordon Bleu Crepe$17.00
Panko-breaded crepe stuffed with smoked ham, chicken & spinach + melted Gruyere & Alfredo
More about Simply Crepes Raleigh

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Tiramisu

Bleu Burgers

Mahi Mahi

Crispy Beef

Cookies

Apple Salad

Pork Dumplings

French Onion Soup

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston