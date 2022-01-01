Crepes in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve crepes
Bida Manda
222 S Blount St, Raleigh
|Saffron Crepe
|$23.90
Crispy Rice and turmeric crepe with vegetables, coconut cream, and served with caramelized sweet chili sauce herbs, lettuce, and, your choice of:
Simply Crepes Raleigh
8470 Honeycutt Rd Suite C110, Raleigh
|Scrambled Egg Crepe
|$7.00
Crepe filled with whisked egg & Cheddar
|Kids Grilled Cheese Crepe
|$7.00
with melted Cheddar
|Chicken Cordon Bleu Crepe
|$17.00
Panko-breaded crepe stuffed with smoked ham, chicken & spinach + melted Gruyere & Alfredo