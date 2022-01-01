Wontons in Raleigh
Sushi Thai Raleigh
2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh
|Thai Curry
|$10.00
Classic Thai dishes with a coconut milk base. Choose between panang, massaman, red, or green curries.
Panang curry:
Lightly sweet panang curry paste, bell peppers, green beans, kafﬁr lime leaves, and basil; or
Massaman curry:
Massaman curry paste, sweet potatoes, avocado, and cashew nuts; or
Red curry:
Red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and basil; or
Green curry:
Green curry sauce with green beans, eggplant, basil, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots
|Spring Rolls
|$4.95
Three homemade vegetarian spring rolls fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce
|Pad Thai (gf)
|$10.00
Stir fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions in Pad Thai sauce served with ground peanuts and lime wedge