Avocado toast in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve avocado toast

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh

145 E Davie St, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (840 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Drip Coffee$2.25
Dark or Light Roast
BAGEL SANDWICH$7.99
Egg And Cheddar Cheese On Your Choice Of Bagel. Served With Fruit And Chipotle Mayo. Add Bacon Or Turkey Sausage $1.00
JANE PLAIN$3.99
Your Choice Of Bagel Served With Butter Or Cream Cheese
More about Sir Walter Coffee - DT Raleigh
Avocado Toast image

 

Brew Coffee Bar

2310 Bale St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast
Sourdough bread from Union Special topped with avocado mix, tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese
More about Brew Coffee Bar
Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin image

 

Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin

227 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smashed Avocado Toast$6.50
Lucetegrace sourdough, avocado, choice of toppings
More about Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Spaghetti

Shepherds Pies

Curry

Cake

Pancakes

Shawarma

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston