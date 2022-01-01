Brisket in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve brisket
Garland
14 W Martin Street, Raleigh
|Vietnamese Caramel Glazed Duck leg
|$32.00
coconut black rice, pickles, winter greens salad, nuoc cham [Gluten Free]
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$16.00
smoked and cured fish vinaigrette, pomegranate, pickled apples and fennel, mustard oil [Gluten Free]
|Szechuan Glazed Pork Belly
|$18.00
charred baby cabbage, peanuts, scallions
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Big Al's BBQ
2920 Forestville Rd, Raleigh
|Brisket
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$9.50
Longleaf Swine
300 E Edenton St, Raleigh
|SUPER BOWL ONLY Pimento Mac & Cheese (lb)
|$10.00
Serves 1 - 2 ppl
3 cheese blend, pimentos, elbow noodles
|Brunswick Stew (Quart)
|$15.00
Pork Stock, Pulled Pork, Corn, Lima Beans, Onions, Apple Cider Vinegar
|Pulled Pork 1/2lb
|$8.00
14-hour, Oak Smoked Barbecue Dressed with Homemade Vinegar Sauce