Brisket in Raleigh

Garland image

 

Garland

14 W Martin Street, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (1431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Caramel Glazed Duck leg$32.00
coconut black rice, pickles, winter greens salad, nuoc cham [Gluten Free]
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$16.00
smoked and cured fish vinaigrette, pomegranate, pickled apples and fennel, mustard oil [Gluten Free]
Szechuan Glazed Pork Belly$18.00
charred baby cabbage, peanuts, scallions
More about Garland
Big Al's BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Big Al's BBQ

2920 Forestville Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4 (117 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket
Beef Brisket Sandwich$9.50
More about Big Al's BBQ
Longleaf Swine image

 

Longleaf Swine

300 E Edenton St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
SUPER BOWL ONLY Pimento Mac & Cheese (lb)$10.00
Serves 1 - 2 ppl
3 cheese blend, pimentos, elbow noodles
Brunswick Stew (Quart)$15.00
Pork Stock, Pulled Pork, Corn, Lima Beans, Onions, Apple Cider Vinegar
Pulled Pork 1/2lb$8.00
14-hour, Oak Smoked Barbecue Dressed with Homemade Vinegar Sauce
More about Longleaf Swine
Texas Brisket 1 lb image

 

Red Hot & Blue

6615 FALLS OF NEUSE RD\nRALEIGH, NC 27615, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas Brisket 1 lb$15.99
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.
More about Red Hot & Blue

