Spinach and artichoke dip in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
Mozzarella & cream cheese blend mixed with spinach, artichokes and a bit of red pepper flakes / Tortilla Chips or Flatbread (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$11.00
Mozzarella & cream cheese blend mixed with spinach, artichokes and a bit of red pepper flakes / Tortilla Chips or Flatbread (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
Trophy Pizza
827 West Morgan street, Raleigh
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
Served w/ Tortilla Chips