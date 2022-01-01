Spinach and artichoke dip in Raleigh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail

4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH

Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
Mozzarella & cream cheese blend mixed with spinach, artichokes and a bit of red pepper flakes / Tortilla Chips or Flatbread (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Capital

3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH

Avg 4.3 (2909 reviews)
Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.00
Mozzarella & cream cheese blend mixed with spinach, artichokes and a bit of red pepper flakes / Tortilla Chips or Flatbread (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
Trophy Pizza

827 West Morgan street, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.00
Served w/ Tortilla Chips
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.50
A blend of spinach, artichoke, and parmesan cheese with a touch of garlic, baked until bubbling and served with warm pita triangles
