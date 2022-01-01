Gyoza in Raleigh

Classic Thai dishes with a coconut milk base. Choose between panang, massaman, red, or green curries.

Panang curry:

Lightly sweet panang curry paste, bell peppers, green beans, kafﬁr lime leaves, and basil; or

Massaman curry:

Massaman curry paste, sweet potatoes, avocado, and cashew nuts; or

Red curry:

Red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and basil; or

Green curry:

Green curry sauce with green beans, eggplant, basil, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots

