Gyoza in Raleigh

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Curry$10.00
Classic Thai dishes with a coconut milk base. Choose between panang, massaman, red, or green curries.
Panang curry:
Lightly sweet panang curry paste, bell peppers, green beans, kafﬁr lime leaves, and basil; or
Massaman curry:
Massaman curry paste, sweet potatoes, avocado, and cashew nuts; or
Red curry:
Red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and basil; or
Green curry:
Green curry sauce with green beans, eggplant, basil, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots
Spring Rolls$4.95
Three homemade vegetarian spring rolls fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce
Pad Thai (gf)$10.00
Stir fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions in Pad Thai sauce served with ground peanuts and lime wedge
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Tasu Asian Bistro image

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza Dumplings$9.95
Fried, steamed, or pan seared dumplings and ginger sesame soy
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Pokano image

 

Pokano

8107 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Gyoza$5.25
5 Fried Dumplings Stuffed With Seasoned Chicken, Cabbage, Onion & Carrots, served With A Sweet Chili Sauce.
Aloha Chicken$12.49
Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, Steamed Rice, Green Onions, Grilled Pineapple, Onion Crisps
3 Protein Bowl$14.99
2 Base, 3 Protein, 2 Sauces, 4 Toppings, Mix-ins and Crunch
More about Pokano

Cary

Apex

