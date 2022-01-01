Tacos in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve tacos

Grilled Shrimp Tacos image

 

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
More about Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
Dos Taquitos image

 

Dos Taquitos

6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Guacamole Dip$6.00
avocado/tomatoes/onions/cilantro/jalapeno/lime
Quesadilla$13.00
A large grilled tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans, a black-bean corn relish and mexican cream.
Enchiladas de Puebla$17.00
Three corn tortillas one stuffed with grilled chicken and topped with tomatillo sauce. The second stuffed with black beans and topped with mexican cream. The third stuffed with steak and topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
More about Dos Taquitos
Centro Raleigh image

 

Centro Raleigh

106 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (2724 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Kit$30.00
8 Corn tortillas, onions cilantro and your choice of cochinita pibil (sour orange marinated pork shoulder) or Centro infamous steak. Served with cilantro rice and refried black beans.
More about Centro Raleigh
Taco Bistec image

TACOS

Chido Taco

2330 Bale Street, Suite #100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Bistec$3.49
grilled steak on corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, salsa
Taco Pollo Adobado$2.99
chicken with adobo on corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, salsa
Taco Al Pastor$2.99
marinated pork on corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, salsa
More about Chido Taco
Taco Asada (Steak) image

 

Chilango Mexican Street Food

2253 New Hope Church Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (495 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Al Pastor$2.59
Choice of Protein served on a handmade corn tortilla, topped with chopped cilantro, onions and lime
Taco Asada (Steak)$2.79
Choice of Protein served on a handmade corn tortilla, topped with chopped cilantro, onions and lime
More about Chilango Mexican Street Food
Carne Asada Tacos image

 

Driftwood Cantina: Modern Mexican

8460 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Tacos$17.00
More about Driftwood Cantina: Modern Mexican
Blowfish image

 

Blowfish

510 Glenwood S. #103, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wings$14.00
Burrito$12.00
Pork Carnitas Taco$4.00
More about Blowfish

