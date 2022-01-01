Tacos in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve tacos
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Dos Taquitos
6101 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Guacamole Dip
|$6.00
avocado/tomatoes/onions/cilantro/jalapeno/lime
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
A large grilled tortilla stuffed with cheese. Served with spanish rice and refried beans, a black-bean corn relish and mexican cream.
|Enchiladas de Puebla
|$17.00
Three corn tortillas one stuffed with grilled chicken and topped with tomatillo sauce. The second stuffed with black beans and topped with mexican cream. The third stuffed with steak and topped with chipotle sauce. Served with spanish rice and refried beans.
Centro Raleigh
106 S Wilmington St, Raleigh
|Taco Kit
|$30.00
8 Corn tortillas, onions cilantro and your choice of cochinita pibil (sour orange marinated pork shoulder) or Centro infamous steak. Served with cilantro rice and refried black beans.
TACOS
Chido Taco
2330 Bale Street, Suite #100, Raleigh
|Taco Bistec
|$3.49
grilled steak on corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, salsa
|Taco Pollo Adobado
|$2.99
chicken with adobo on corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, salsa
|Taco Al Pastor
|$2.99
marinated pork on corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, salsa
Chilango Mexican Street Food
2253 New Hope Church Rd, Raleigh
|Taco Al Pastor
|$2.59
Choice of Protein served on a handmade corn tortilla, topped with chopped cilantro, onions and lime
|Taco Asada (Steak)
|$2.79
Choice of Protein served on a handmade corn tortilla, topped with chopped cilantro, onions and lime
Driftwood Cantina: Modern Mexican
8460 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$17.00
Blowfish
510 Glenwood S. #103, Raleigh
|Wings
|$14.00
|Burrito
|$12.00
|Pork Carnitas Taco
|$4.00