Sip Fresh
Come in and enjoy!
21540 HAWTHORNE BLVD
Location
21540 HAWTHORNE BLVD
Torrance CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Burgers-N-Bites -Burgerim
Open for Takeout & Online Ordering - and try our delicious burgers. All hand battered and fried Crispy Chicken Burger and our Customer Favorite Classic Smashed Burger . All Burgers are made to order.
Percolate
Beautifully Crafted® tea, coffee and boba using premium all natural ingredients.
The Brews Hall
Welcome to the first ever multi-concept brewery and food hall in Torrance, California. With two breweries and four food concepts, not to mention a full bar, we have a little something for everyone.