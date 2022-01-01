KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

Go
Established in 1950.
The King's Hawaiian tradition began in 1950, when founder Robert Taira opened his first bakery in Hilo, Hawaii. After several years of success, Robert moved to Honolulu and opened the city's first combination bakery & restaurant. Although the bakery & restaurant became extremely popular, it was Robert's recipe for a unique Portuguese sweet bread that received the most attention from residents and visitors alike. This came to be known as King's Hawaiian Bread. In 1988 our bakery & restaurant opened its doors in Torrance. Our restaurants unique offerings of both tropical and traditional cuisine and fresh baked goods combined to quickly make King's Hawaiian one of the South Bay's best restaurants. To meet demand, in 2002 we opened our second Torrance location, a quick-service bakery & cafe.
We call it the Local Place. We would like to thank all of our valued customers who have helped make us so successful.

Hawaiian Chicken (1 DAY NOTICE)
Boneless chicken cut into bite-size pieces, immersed in our Hawaiian marinade, breaded, and deep-fried. | 1/2 Pan (serves 15-25) | Full Pan (serves 25-50) (REQUIRES 1 DAY NOTICE)
Brownie$4.00
A classic brownie. Dense and fudgy with walnuts sprinkled throughout.
VOLCANO || Guava$3.50
Croissant dough filled with guava pudding.
TURNOVER || Coconut Puff$3.50
Flakey puff pastry filled with a coconut paste.
Fruit Danish$3.00
Pastry dough in the shape of a figure-8 filled with a variety of apple, apricot, strawberry, and lemon fruit preserves.
Huli Huli Chicken
Traditionally prepared boneless chicken. Marinated for hours and charbroiled over an open flame. | 1/2 Pan (serves 15-25) | Full Pan (serves 25-50)
Bear Claw$3.50
Pastry filled with chocolate, almond paste, and custard and topped with sliced almonds.
Butterfly Dipped$3.50
Flakey pastry dipped in chocolate and drizzled with a sweet white glaze.
VOLCANO || Dobash$3.50
Croissant dough filled with dobash (chocolate pudding).
Havana Square$3.50
Pineapple rum cake with raisins.
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

2808 Sepulveda Blvd

Torrance CA

Sunday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
