  • Sunright Tea Studio - Gardena

Sunright Tea Studio - Gardena

Shake 17 Times!

1717 W. Artesia Blvd

White Peach Oolong Milk Tea$4.95
Light and refreshing milk tea made from top quality white peach oolong tea and our signature house milk
Taro Milk Tea$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree
Sunright Fruit Tea$5.45
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Strawberry Jasmine Tea$5.45
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea to create a genuine strawberry flavored green tea
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.35
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
Strawberry Frostie$6.25
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
Mango Frostie$6.25
Fresh mango perfectly ice-blended with dried mango and our signature housemilk, served with Jasmine tea jelly
Gardena CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
