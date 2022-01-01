Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Paradise Bowls Hermosa Beach - HB
236 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls, Smoothies.
Location
1246 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Perfect Storm - 1611 S. Catalina Ave Ste #150
No Reviews
1611 S. Catalina Ave #150 Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurant
Good Stuff Restaurant - Redondo Beach
No Reviews
1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102 Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Hermosa Beach
Zane's Restaurant - 1150 Hermosa Ave
4.5 • 4,638
1150 Hermosa Ave Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurant
Good Stuff Restaurant - Hermosa Beach
4.4 • 3,595
1286 The Strand Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurant