Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch

Paradise Bowls Hermosa Beach - HB

236 Reviews

$

1246 Hermosa Ave

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Order Again

Popular Items

Gaucho
Chocolate Arc
Peanut Butter Pipeline

Acai Bowls

Gaucho

Gaucho

$9.00+

Toppings: Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Granola, Honey Acai Blend: Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Apple Juice

Peach Bum

Peach Bum

$9.00+

Toppings: Strawberry, Coconut Shavings, Granola, Honey Acai Blend: Acai, Strawberry, Peaches, Banana

Coconut Breeze

Coconut Breeze

$9.00+

Toppings: Mango, Coconut Shavings, Banana, Granola, Honey. Acai Blend: Acai, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk.

Guava Sunrise

Guava Sunrise

$9.25+

Toppings: Strawberry, Kiwi, Banana, Granola, Honey Acai Blend: Acai, Peach, Mango, Banana, Guava Juice

Razz Party

Razz Party

$9.25+

Toppings: Strawberry, Banana, Granola, Honey Acai Blend: Acai, Strawberry, Peach, Banana, Raspberry Lemonade

Chocolate Arc

Chocolate Arc

$9.50+

Toppings: Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Shavings, Cacao Nibs, Granola, Honey Acai Blend: Acai, Banana, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Blueberry, Chocolate Almond Milk

Pitaya Bowls

Peanut Butter Pipeline

Peanut Butter Pipeline

$9.50+

Toppings: Blueberries, Bananas, Granola, Coconut, Honey Pitaya Blend: Pitaya, Blueberries, Strawberries, Peanut butter, Banana, Coconut Milk

Citrus Wave

Citrus Wave

$9.25+

Toppings: Strawberries, Coconut, Bananas, Granola, Honey Pitaya Blend: Pitaya, Strawberries, Peaches, Banana, Orange Juice

Maui Wow-Me

Maui Wow-Me

$9.50+

Toppings: Mango, Blueberries, Bananas, Bee Pollen, Granola, Honey Pitaya Blend: Pitaya, Strawberries, Mango, Banana, Guava Juice

Electric Pink

Electric Pink

$9.50+

Toppings: Blueberries, Banana, Coconut, Granola, Honey Pitaya Blend: Pitaya, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Almond Milk

California Greens

California Greens

$9.50+

Toppings: Strawberries, Bananas, Granola, Coconut Shavings, Honey Pitaya Blend: Pitaya, Banana, Kale, Spinach, Strawberries, Pineapple Juice

Smoothies

Base Tan

$8.25

Base Tan Smoothie: Acai, Strawberries, Banana, Apple Juice

Strand

$8.25

Banana, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk.

Kokomo

$8.25

Banana, Strawberries, Pineapple. Mangos, Acai, Pineapple Juice.

Sandy Cheeks

$8.25

Banana, Strawberries, Spinach, Kale, Pitaya, Orange Juice.

Hang Ten

$8.25

Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Acai, Coconut Milk.

Bikini Island

$8.25

Banana, Pineapple, Mangos, Spinach, Coconut Milk.

The Breaker

$8.25

Strawberries, Pineapple, Pitaya, Honey, Coconut Milk.

Peanut Butter Delight

$8.25

Banana, Blueberries, Peanut Butter, Acai, Almond Milk.

Beverages

Boxed Water

$2.00

Harmless Harvest Raw Coconut Water

$4.50

Mpwr Water

$3.00

Electrolyte water

Taika Cold Coffee

$5.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markBike Parking
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls, Smoothies.

