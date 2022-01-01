Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Source Café Hermosa Beach

402 Reviews

$$

509 Pier Ave

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Popular Items

Avocado Toast
Turkey Panini
Green Party Juice

Good Morning

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.50

Cashew cream, radish, parsley, flax oil, sumac, whole grain bread. Vegan.

Cured Salmon Plate

Cured Salmon Plate

$21.00

House cured salmon, almond ricotta, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, g/f house made naan g/f

Egg White Frittata

$16.00

egg whites, butternut squash, kale, parsnip, onion confit served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette.

Pier Panini

Pier Panini

$16.00

Egg, fontina, avocado, tomato, garlic aioli, whole grain bread, mixed greens

Protein Pancake Mix

Protein Pancake Mix

$13.50

Our protein pancakes made in the comfort of your own kitchen. Makes 12 - 14 pancakes. GF-V-P

Grab & Go Favorites

Banana Almond Raw Oatmeal

Banana Almond Raw Oatmeal

$9.00

Oats, coconut water, chia seed, maple, banana, almonds, cinnamon, vanilla. GF/V/RAW

Chia Pudding

$9.50

Curry Egg Salad

$9.00

Hard Boiled Eggs

$5.00
Healing Water

Healing Water

$7.00

R/o H20, lemon, lavender and peppermint essential oils. Vitality & Serenity. 16 oz GF-V

Metabolism Water

Metabolism Water

$7.00

R/o h20 and cinnamon essential oil. Energy & Fat Burn. 16 oz GF-V

Sunrise Bowl

Sunrise Bowl

$12.00

Yogurt, granola, seasonal fruit, citrus honey.

Sweet Potato Parfait

Sweet Potato Parfait

$11.00

Zucchini, purple sweet potato, black tahini, pea protein, coconut milk, dates, monk fruit, cinnamon, sea salt. GF-V-P

Tuna Basil Salad

$12.00

Tuna Garbanzo

$13.50

Turmeric Cauliflower

$9.00

Hot & Iced Drinks

Americano

$3.00

Espresso and water

Au Lait

$4.00

Drip coffee with steamed milk

Blue Cashew Latte

$9.00

Cashew Milk, blue majik, coconut oil, maca, tocos, mesquite, lucuma, maple, cinnamon.

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso with steamed milk

Chai Latte

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Americano

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.50

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.50

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Latte

$4.75

Lavender Au Lait

$5.50

Peppermint tea, coconut milk, maple, lavender oil.

Matcha Brain Fuel - 16 Oz

$9.00

Cashew milk, matcha, xct oil, lions mane, tocos, maca, lucuma, date, rosemary essential oil

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Mind Opener - 16 Oz

$8.50

Drip coffee blended with grass fed butter and XCT oil. GF-K

Mocha

$5.00

Pumpkin Latte

$6.00

Spicy Coconut Mindopener

$8.00

Toddy coffee, coconut milk, coconut oil, XCT oil, coconut nectar, cayenne. GF-V

Turmeric Latte

$8.00

Almond milk, coconut oil, turmeric, honey, cinnamon, black pepper oil. 12 oz

Immunity & Wellness

Antioxidant Shot

Antioxidant Shot

$6.00

Turmeric, ginger, lemon, black pepper oil

Bone Broth

Bone Broth

$8.00

Organic beef & chicken bone broth topped with turmeric and ginger.

Energy Shot

Energy Shot

$6.00

Lemon and ginger

Green Bone Broth

Green Bone Broth

$11.00

Organic beef & chicken bone broth blended with spinach, dandelion greens, parsley, cilantro and coconut oil.

Honey Flu Shot

Honey Flu Shot

$3.00Out of stock

Raw honey, turmeric, ginger, lemon, black pepper

Immunity Shot

Immunity Shot

$6.00

Lemon, ginger, cayenne, garlic, oregano oil, sea salt

Quinton

$4.50

Quinton Hypertonic is a nutrient-rich, raw marine fluid harvested from the depths of plankton-rich ocean blooms and cold-sterilized to retain its healing properties. Quinton is formulated at a hypertonic concentration higher than that of our plasma and can readily move into cells. It can help lift the body up, increasing energy and supporting protein synthesis, adrenal function, cellular division, remineralization, and bone formation.

Turmeric Tonic

Turmeric Tonic

$11.00

Turmeric, r/o h20, ginger, lemon, apple cider vinegar, cayenne, cinnamon, stevia, black pepper oil

Juices, Smoothies & Cleanses

Bananza Smoothie

Bananza Smoothie

$13.00

Coconut milk, banana, almond butter, dates, maca, chia seed, sea salt. 16 oz

Berry Powerful Smoothie

Berry Powerful Smoothie

$13.00

Almond milk, coconut water, blueberry, banana, pea protein, chlorella, hemp seed

Blue-Elemonator

Blue-Elemonator

$8.00

R/O h2O, blue majik, evaporated cane juice, lemon.

Boost & Balance Cleanse

$80.00

One day immune boosting cleanse: Glow, Green Party (2), Beeting, Super Power, Turmeric Tonic, Immunity Shot

Cacao Almond Buttercup Smoothie

Cacao Almond Buttercup Smoothie

$13.00

Almond milk, cacao, almond butter, date, stevia, sea salt

Celery Juice

Celery Juice

$9.00

Celery juice. 16 oz

Elemonator

Elemonator

$7.00

R/O h2O, evaporated cane juice, lemon

Flush & Fuel Cleanse

Flush & Fuel Cleanse

$80.00

One Day Cleanse for Metabolism and Digestion Green Party, Grasshopper (2), Celery Juice, Super Power, Turmeric Tonic, Charcoal Aloe Shot

Glow Juice

Glow Juice

$13.50

Orange, carrot, apple, spinach, ginger. 16 oz

Grasshopper Juice

Grasshopper Juice

$12.00

Celery, cucumber, kale, spinach, parsley, mint, lime. 16 oz

Green Party Juice

Green Party Juice

$13.00

Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, parsley, ginger, lemon. 16 oz

Green Smoothie Bowl

Green Smoothie Bowl

$18.00

Zucchini, banana, spinach, plant protein, dates, avocado, coconut milk, chlorella and tocos topped with buckwheat groats & hemp seeds.

Joyful Pitaya Smoothie

Joyful Pitaya Smoothie

$13.50

Coconut milk, pitaya, banana, avocado, dates, tocos, maca, lion's mane. Stress & Digestion

Keto Smoothie

$15.50

coconut milk, collagen, pea protein, avocado, almond butter, monk fruit, lion's mane, cinnamon

Kold Kicker

Kold Kicker

$30.00

Honey Flu Shot, Immunity Shot, Antioxidant Shot, Bone Broth, Turmeric Tonic

Magic Recovery Smoothie

Magic Recovery Smoothie

$13.00

Coconut milk, blue majik, banana, collagen, date, tocos, hemp seed, maca. 16 oz

Orange Juice 16 oz

$9.00

fresh squeezed oj

Peppermint Cacao Smoothie Bowl

Peppermint Cacao Smoothie Bowl

$18.00

Cauliflower, purple potato, plant protein, coconut milk, cacao, cinnamon, mesquite, tocos, maca, lucuma, peppermint essential oil, topped with black tahini crumble. GF-V-P

Purple Smoothie Bowl

Purple Smoothie Bowl

$18.00

Cauliflower, purple potato, coconut water, blueberries, pea protein, maca & lucuma. Topped with paleo granola.

Super Power Smoothie

Super Power Smoothie

$13.00

Celery, cucumber, kale, avocado, parsley verde, cayenne, lemon, lime

Superfoodie Smoothie

Superfoodie Smoothie

$13.50

Coconut milk, coconut water, banana, avocado, pea protein, matcha, chlorella, hemp seeds

Paninis, Wraps & Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.50

Avocado, cashew cream, radish, parsley and sumac on whole grain bread.

Chicken Panini

$18.00

Chicken salad, pesto aioli, arugula salad, house paleo bread. Served with mixed greens. GF-P

Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap

Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap

$17.00

Kale, avocado, parmesan, caesar dressing. Served with mixed greens. GF

Pier Panini

Pier Panini

$16.00

Egg, fontina, avocado, tomato, garlic aioli, whole grain bread, mixed greens

Tuna Panini

Tuna Panini

$17.00

Tuna basil salad, fontina cheese, onion confit, dandelion greens and basil aioli on whole grain bread served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette.

Turkey Panini

Turkey Panini

$17.00

Roasted turkey, fontina cheese, tomato, avocado, spinach, vegan garlic aioli, whole grain bread. Served with mixed greens.

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$17.00

Roasted turkey, dandelion greens, arugula, avocado, sun-dried tomato, feta and cashew cream, in a gluten free wrap, served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette.

Veggie Panini

Veggie Panini

$16.00

Seasonal veggies, and pesto on whole grain bread served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$19.00

Avocado, sprouts, tomato, basil, pickled red onion, cucumber, seed pesto, gf sourdough

Salads & Bone Broths

Bone Broth

Bone Broth

$8.00

Organic beef & chicken bone broth topped with turmeric and ginger.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Roasted chicken pesto salad, celery, scallions, currants and toasted pecans served on mixed greens. GF-P

Green Bone Broth

Green Bone Broth

$11.00

Organic beef & chicken bone broth blended with spinach, dandelion greens, parsley, cilantro and coconut oil.

Harvest Salad

$15.00

kale, winter squash, pear, pumpkin seeds, citrus vinaigrette GF / V

Lentil Bowl

Lentil Bowl

$16.00

Chickpeas & lentils, red pepper cashew cream, avocado, seeds, greens, and fermented veggies. Modifications unavailable.

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$17.00Out of stock

Turmeric cauliflower, broccoli with tahini, purple potatoes, seed pesto, greens & dukkah. Modifications unavailable.

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$16.00

Quinoa, kale & pesto, fermented veggies, avocado, cashew cream and almonds. GF-V

Tonics & Elixirs

Sunshine On The Water

$8.00

Sparkling water with essential oils.

Fountain Of Youth

Fountain Of Youth

$11.00

Coconut water, aloe vera, chia seeds, essential oils. Digestion & Hydration. 16 oz GF-V

Healing Water

Healing Water

$7.00

R/o H20, lemon, lavender and peppermint essential oils. Vitality & Serenity. 16 oz GF-V

Metabolism Water

Metabolism Water

$7.00

R/o h20 and cinnamon essential oil. Energy & Fat Burn. 16 oz GF-V

Beauty Water

Beauty Water

$8.00

R/O H2o, collagen lime and lavender essential oils.

Turmeric Tonic

Turmeric Tonic

$11.00

Turmeric, r/o h20, ginger, lemon, apple cider vinegar, cayenne, cinnamon, stevia, black pepper oil

Treats & Balls

Almond Balls

Almond Balls

$6.50

Almonds, almond butter, flax, nibs, maple, vanilla, rolled in granola. GF-V

Seasonal Paleo Bread

$6.00
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.00

banana chocolate chip muffins. GF/V

Blue Power Balls

Blue Power Balls

$6.00

Almond flour, grass fed collagen, monk fruit, flax, coconut butter, blue majik, cinnamon, vanilla, sea salt. GF-K-P-Raw

Brazil Nut Truffles

Brazil Nut Truffles

$9.50

Brazil nut, cacao, cacao & coconut butters, coconut nectar, nibs, maple, maca, vanilla, sea salt. GF-V-Raw

Cacao Flax Bar

Cacao Flax Bar

$4.50

g/f & vegan

Carrot Cake Donut

Carrot Cake Donut

$4.50Out of stock

g/f carrot cake donut with cream cheese frosting

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$9.50

Cashew milk, chia seeds, maple, cacao nibs, coconut. G/F - V

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

GF / Vegan

Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

$14.00

Make our delicious chocolate chip cookies from the comfort of home. Makes 13 cookies. GF-V

Coconut Joy

Coconut Joy

$7.00

Coconut, coconut butter, coconut oil, maple, chocolate, vanilla, almond, sea salt GF - V

Lemon Basil Cookie

$3.00
Oat Blueberry Balls

Oat Blueberry Balls

$6.00

Oats, almond butter, blueberries, maple, hemp seeds, pea protein, coconut, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt. GF-V

Peanut Butter Blondie

Peanut Butter Blondie

$5.00

flourless, g/f & vegan

Peanut Butter Fudge

Peanut Butter Fudge

$7.00

Peanut butter, vegan butter, powdered sugar, vanilla, sea salt. GF-V

Sweet Potato Bread - Loaf

Sweet Potato Bread - Loaf

$25.00

Loaf of pumpkin bread. GF

Whoopie Pie

Whoopie Pie

$4.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nourish your mind, body and soul

Website

Location

509 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Directions

