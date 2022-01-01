The Source Café Hermosa Beach

Quinton

$4.50

Quinton Hypertonic is a nutrient-rich, raw marine fluid harvested from the depths of plankton-rich ocean blooms and cold-sterilized to retain its healing properties. Quinton is formulated at a hypertonic concentration higher than that of our plasma and can readily move into cells. It can help lift the body up, increasing energy and supporting protein synthesis, adrenal function, cellular division, remineralization, and bone formation.