Hermosa Beach
APRONS Breakfas + Lunch + Dinner - Aprons Hermosa Beach
APRONS Breakfas + Lunch + Dinner Aprons Hermosa Beach
No reviews yet
1320 Hermosa Ave
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Breakfast
Signature Plates
- Chilaquiles Red or Green$17.00
WOW, now this is what I call Delish! Hand fried corn tortilla chips smothered in our signature red or green sauce and topped with sour cream, queso fresco, cilantro, and purple onions.
- Huevos Rancheros$16.00
2 Crispy hand fried corn tortillas bathed in our signature sauce and topped with our house made avocado mash, Pico de Gallo, 2 eggs, queso fresco, cilantro and sour cream.
- New York Steak & Eggs$25.00
This is not just any steak; this is a hand cut Aprons steak! Our New York Steak is served with 2 eggs any style, choice of potato and bread.
- Pork Chops & Eggs$20.00
Our mouthwatering hand cut boneless pork chops are grilled to perfection every time! Served with 2 eggs any style, choice of potato and bread.
- Grilled Salmon & Eggs$21.00
Grilled salmon in our garlic and butter sauce . 2 eggs, choice of potato and bread.
- Wild Rice Poridge$14.00
This is not from the three bears!! this is a very delicious hot poridge made with wild rice toasted hazelnuts, dried and fresh fruit and heavuy cream.... it is addicting!
- Biscuits & Gravy$10.00+
Buttermilk biscuits cut into halves and smothered in our signature home made sausage gravy.
From The Griddle
- Creme Brule French Toast$17.00
This is to die for! Four pieces of battered in house bread pudding sliced and battered then grilled to perfection and topped with powdered sugar.
- Belgian Waffle$14.00
- Corn Waffle$14.00
Wow Weee! I love corn waffles. Perfect for Chicken and waffles or by themselves!
- Buttermilk Pancakes$12.00
Golden fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar.
- Savory French Toast$17.00
Stuffed with bacon, grilled onions mushroom and cheese, topped with our spicy homemade cheese sauce. Comes with side of potato.
Traditional Breakfast
Bennedicts
- Traditional Benny$16.00
Toasted English muffins, topped with grilled ham, pouched eggs and smothered in hollandaise sauce. Comes with choice of potato.
- Mediterranean Benny$16.00
2 Toasted English muffins, pouched eggs topped with grilled spinach, tomatoes, onions, olives and feta cheese. Comes with choice of potato.
- Mexican Benny$16.00
Toasted English muffin topped with spicy chorizo, pouched egg, avocado, queso fresco, chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, slice of jalapeno pepper and our signature green hollandaise sauce.
- Crab Benny$22.00
Our huge house made crab cake, grilled and placed on top of grilled asparagus, pouched eggs and hollandaise sauce. comes with side of potato.
- Special Benny$16.00
Our chefs choice
Omelettes
- B.A.T.S.$18.00
Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, and Spinach omelet. Comes with choice of potato and bread.
- Veggie Omelette$18.00
3 large fluffy eggs with mushrooms, zucchini, tomatoes, and spinach. Comes with choice of potato and bread.
- Denver Omelette$18.00
Diced ham, bell peppers, cheddar cheese all folded into a fluffy omelet. Comes with choice of potato and bread.
- Chili Cheese Omelette$18.00
Our house made chili fills this fluffy omelet with lots of cheddar cheese, diced red onions, and a dab of sour cream. Comes with choice of potato and bread.
- Cajon Shrimp Omelette$21.00
Delicious cajon style shrimp, bell peppers onions and spicy tomato all wrapped in this fluffy omelet. Comes with choice of potato and bread.
- Cheese Omelette$12.00
3 fluffy eggs and any kind of cheese you desire.
- Build Your Own Omelette$18.00
- Meat Lovers Omelette$20.00
3 large fluffy eggs filled with diced ham, bacon, and sausage. Comes with choice of potato and bread.
Dutch Babies
Lite Side
- Avocado Toast$16.00
Talk about a showstopper! Toasted and topped with our signature avocado mash, Pico de Gallo, 2 eggs any style and feta cheese.
- Greek Toast$16.00
Toasted sourdough topped with Avocado mash, black olives, red onions, grilled tomatoes and feta cheese.
- Berry Toast$15.00
Toasted sourdough topped with whipped goat cheese, fresh seasonal berries and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
- Smoked Salmon Toast$18.00
Toasted sourdough with whipped cream cheese, and thin slices of smoked salmon, capers, sliced cucumbers and dill.
- Yogurt & Fruit Bowl$14.00
Greek yogurt with sliced seasonal fruit, granola and drizzled with honey.
- Turkish Eggs$15.00
Naan bread toasted and grilled topped with greek yogurt 2 pouched eggs and our signature spicy tomato olive oil.
- Eggs in Purgatory$16.00
Two pouched eggs simmered in our house made purgatory sauce sprinkled with basil and queso fresco. Comes with a side of toasted sourdough.t
- Oatmeal or Grits$12.00
Made to order. Comes with butter brown sugar and raisins.
Breakfast Burritos/Sandwiches
- Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Tortilla filled with potato 3 scrambled eggs, mixed shredded cheese and a choice of diced ham, bacon, or sausage.
- Veggie Burrito$16.00
Flour tortilla filled with potato, 3 scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers.
- Morning Sunrise Sandwich$16.00
buttery croissant toasted and filled with 2 eggs, American cheese, and a choice of ham, bacon, or sausage patty. Comes with one side.
Breakfast SIDES
Lunch
Burgers
- Classic California Burger$16.00
Signature ½ pound ground sirloin patty grilled to perfection. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house 1000 island dressing. Comes with one side.
- Swiss Mushroom Burger$18.00
Signature ½ pound ground sirloin patty, sautéed mushrooms and onions, mayo and swiss cheese. All piled high on a toasted brioche bun.
- Chipotle Bacon Burger$18.00
Signature ½ pound ground sirloin patty , chipotle aioli, thick smoked bacon, lettuce tomato, onion ring and pepper jack cheese.All piled high on a brioche roll. Comes with one side.
Sandwiches
- Bad Boy BLT$16.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato oh my! Thick smoked bacon, tomato and lettuce on choice of bread. Comes with one side.
- Tuna Sandwich$14.00
We make it fresh. Comes with choice of bread, mixed greens tomato and mayo. Comes with one side
- Tuna Melt$15.00
Made fresh daily. Comes on choice of bread and cheddar cheese grilled until golden brown. Comes with one side.
- Apron's Cranberry Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Shredded all white meat chicken, apples cranberries, celery and mayo on squaw bread. Comes with one side
- Club Sandwich$16.00
Freshly sliced turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, Swiss cheese and mayo on toasted sourdough. Comes with one side.
- Patty Melt$16.00
Grilled hand shaped burgers topped with lots of grilled onions on rye bread with choice of cheese. Comes with one side.
- Grilled Blueberry & Brie$16.00
This is a GRILLLLLLLLED CHEESE! Sourdough bread filled with brie cheese and blueberry compote we make fresh all melted together! Comes with one side.
Soups - Salads - Wraps
- Soup of the Day$5.00+
Ask your server about our chef ’s daily special.
- New England Clam Chowder$14.00
- Ceasar Salad$14.00
Tossed romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and Cesar dressing.
- Spinach Berry and Fig Salad$16.00
Spinach and mixed greens tossed in a rasberry vinegrete dressing with fresh strawberries, pecans, sliced figs and feta cheese.
- House Tossed Salad$14.00
Tossed mixed greens, chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, sliced radishes and avocado.
- Octopus Salad$20.00
Mixed greens chopped cucumbers, diced tomatoes and red onions with grilled marinated octopus.
- Ceasar Wrap$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing all rolled up in a spinach wrap.
- Veggie Wrap$1,800.00
Mixed greens, diced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, shredded carrots, shredded purple cabbage, green bell peppers and mushrooms all rolled up in a spinach wrap.
- Chicken Sundried Tomato Wrap$18.00
Aprons' signature sun dried tomato cream cheese spread, grilled chicken breast, spinach, diced tomatoes, and avocado slices all wrapped in a spinach wrap.
Dinner
Appetizers
- Fried Avocado & Shrimp$22.00
4 Lightly breaded and fried avocado slices topped with our garlic butter shrimp on skewers.
- Deviled Eggs with Bacon$14.00
Four eggs deviled with bacon, green onions and and a little bit of spice. You are not going to want to share this!
- Toast Margarita Bagette$12.00
Toasted Baguette topped with fresh Basil , queso Fresco and grilled tomatoes.
- Baked Pie & Pistachio$16.00
We bake the brie in the oven with toasted pistachios and mixed fruit compote and serve it with bread for dipping.
Signature Plates
- N.Y. Steak$28.00
Our New York hand cut prime cut steak is mouthwatering! Served with choice of starch and seasonal vegetables. Comes with soup or salad.
- Grilled Salmon$24.00
Grilled Salmon, choice of dill sauce or lemon caper sauce. Served with choice of starch and seasonal vegetables. Comes with soup or salad.
- Fried Chicken$20.00
Our hand battered buttermilk fried chicken is cooked to perfection, it’ll make you wanna slap someone! Served with choice of starch and seasonal vegetables. Comes with soup or salad.
- Braised Stuffed Pork Chop$20.00
We braise our hand cut boneless pork chops with our signature honey rosemary glaze, Served with choice of starch and seasonal vegetables. Comes with soup or salad.
- Mediterranean Sea Bass$26.00
Our sea bass filet is wrapped and baked with tomatoes peppers onions and olives seasoned and tender. Served with choice of starch and seasonal vegetables. Comes with soup or salad.
- Shrimp Scampi$26.00
6 Large shrimp in our garlic butter caper sauce. Served with choice of starch and seasonal vegetables. Comes with soup or salad.
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$28.00
6 large scallops wrapped in thick cut bacon and pan seared. Served with choice of starch and seasonal vegetables. Comes with soup or salad.
- Portabello Mushroom Plate$22.00
For all the vegetarians this is a plate of deliciousness! Portobello mushrooms marinated and grilled with garden vegetables and red potatoes all seasoned and cooked to perfection. Comes with soup or salad
- Baked Zuchini Rolls$20.00
Rolls of thinly sliced zucchini stuffed with ricotta cheese, spinach and tomatoes in a light tomato basil sauce and topped with cheese. Comes with soup or salad.
- Stuffed Butternut Squash$22.00
Butternut squash stuffed with wild rice mushrooms, herbs, and garbanzo beans. comes with soup or salad.
Sides
- Southern Baked Sweet Potato$11.00
- Baked Potato$9.00
Baked Potato, comes with butter sour cream and chives.
- Mac and Cheese$10.00
Our house made macaroni and cheese baked especially cheesy for you!
- Mashed Potatoes$8.00
Our signature mashed potatoes are to die for!!!
- Grilled Vegetables$12.00
A mixture of seasonal vegetables all seasoned lightly and grilled. Ask server for the vegetables of the day.
- Jazmine rice$8.00
Jazmine rice, with steamed to perfection with fresh herbs.
- Lemon Cauliflower$12.00
Cauliflower sliced and seasoned with herbs and then grilled with a lemon aioli.
- Steamed Cabbage$10.00
Steam shredded cabbage, with onions, carrots and seasoning.
- Golden battered onion rings$8.00
Kids
Breakfast
- K-Little Pancakes$8.00
3 silver dollar buttermilk or chocolate chip pancakes, served with one egg any style and choice of 2 bacon, or 1 sausage patty
- K- Waffle Breakfast$8.00
1/2 Waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with one egg any style and choice of 2 bacon or 1 sausage patty, or 2 sausage links.
- K- Traditional Breakfast$8.00
1 egg any style , choice of potato, toast, and choice 2 bacon, 1 sausage patty or 2 sausage links.
- K- Breakfast Quesadilla$8.00
- K- Yogurt & Fruit$8.00
Greek yogurt and sliced seasonal fruit topped with granola and drizzled with honey.
Lunch / Dinner
- K- Chicken Tenders$8.00
2 Hand dipped buttermilk chicken tenders. Choice of one side and kids drink.
- K- Turkey or Ham Sandwich/Wrap$8.00
Spinach wrap with turkey or ham, choice of cheese and lettuce. Choice of one side and kids drink.
- K- Little Cheese Burgers$8.00
(2) Mini cheeseburgers with ketchup and mayo. Choice of one side and kids drink.
- K- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.00
White bread grilled with american cheese. Choice of one side and kids drink.
- K- Mac & Cheese$8.00
Our house made mac and cheese is so delicious. Choice of one side and kids drink.
Drinks
Fresh Squeezed Juices
Fresh Waters
Juices / Smoothies
DRINK MENU
Beverages
Margaritas
- MARENA MARGARITA$11.00
- BOCA LINDA$16.00
- CADILLAC$17.00
- CHICA FRESA$18.00
- COCO FRIO$16.00
- El Matador$16.00
- HERMOSA$16.00
- LA SANDIA$16.00
- Mango Margarita$13.00
- MEZCALITA$14.00
- SEÑORA EN AZUL$15.00
- SMOKEY TAMARINDO$16.00
- Strawberry Margarita$13.00
- VIOETA$18.00
- Paloma HERMOSA$16.00
- FLIGHT MARGARITA$30.00
- SOTOL MARGARITA$15.00
- LOS 3 COMPADRES$25.00
- JORGE NEGRETE$15.00
De La Casa
Beer
- STELLA DRAFT$8.00
- Bud Light bottle$8.00
- PILSNER DRAFT$8.00
- CELEBRATION DRAFT$8.00
- Lagunitas IPA DRAFT$8.00
- Modelo Special DRAFT$8.00
- Negra Modelo BOTTLE ONLY$8.00
- Pacifico DRAFT$8.00
- XX Amber DRAFT$8.00
- Corona Extra botlle$8.00
- Corona Premier bottle$8.00
- corona o no alcohol$8.00
- Stella bottle$8.00
- XX Lager bottle$8.00
- Modelo Especial bottle$8.00
- NEGRA MODELO bottle$8.00
- lagunitas bottle$8.00
- Michelob ultra bottle$8.00
- Budweiser bottle$8.00
- Heineken bottle$8.00
- XX Amber bottle$8.00
- PACIFICO$8.00
Wine
- GLS Poema$11.00
- BTL Poema$38.00
- GLS The Beach Rose$12.00
- BTL The Beach Rose$42.00
- GlS Tres Chic$11.00
- GLS Gigi$10.00
- BTL Gigi$36.00
- GLS El Caporal 2017$16.00
- BTL El Caporal 2017$62.00
- GLS Herencia Del Valle Merlot$16.00
- BTL Herencia Del Valle Merlot$62.00
- GLS Herencia Del Valle Cabernet$16.00
- BTL Herencia Del Valle Cabernet$68.00
- GLS Austin Hope$22.00
- GLS Angeline Cab$10.00
- GLS Terrazas Reserva$12.00
- GLS Orin Swift 8 Years$19.00
- GLS Dierberg$18.00
- El Caporal$14.00
- BTL Austin Hope$84.00
- BTL Angeline Cab$36.00
- BTL Terrazas Reserva$42.00
- BTL Orin Swift 8 Years$72.00
- BTL Dierberg$68.00
- BTL EL CAPORAL$52.00
- GiGi$14.00
- GLS Angeline Chard$10.00
- GLS Matua$13.00
- GLS Santa Margherita$14.00
- GLS Sonoma Cutter$11.00
- GLS Star Lane$11.00
- GlS Tres Chic$10.00
- BTL Angeline Chard$33.00
- BTL Matua$46.00
- BTL Santa Margherita$52.00
- BTL Sonoma Cutter$48.00
- BTL Star Lane$48.00
- BTL GIGI$52.00
Cocktails
Liquor
- Astral$12.00+
- Casa Noble$14.00+
- Casamigos$14.00+
- Cazadores$13.00+
- Chinaco$12.00+
- Cincoro$22.00+
- Corralejo$12.00+
- Don Julio$13.00+
- El Tesoro$12.00+
- Herradura$13.00+
- Hornitos$11.00+
- TEQUILA OCHO$14.00+
- Lobos$14.00+
- Mandala$18.00+
- Patron$13.00+
- Siete Leguas$12.00+
- SOTOL$12.00+
- LUNA AZUL SILVER$8.00
- LOS ARANGO Reposado$15.00
- LOS ARANGO AÑEJO$17.00
- CRISTIANO SILVER$20.00
- CRISTIANO REPOSADO$30.00
- CRISTIANO AÑEJO$42.00
- CLASE AZUL SILVER$22.00
- ULTRA PREMIUM GOLD CLASE AZUL$52.00
- CLASE AZUL REPO$35.00
- GHOST SILVER$12.00
- CLASE AZUL MEZCAL$25.00
- 1942 ANEJO$35.00
- 1942 ROSADO REPOSADO$25.00
- 1942 PRIMAVERA REPOSADO$30.00
- CRISTIANO EXTRA ANEJO$50.00
- CASA AMIGOS MEZCAL$25.00
- VOLCAN BLANCO$12.00
- VOLCAN REPO$14.00