Good Stuff Restaurant Hermosa Beach

3,595 Reviews

$$

1286 The Strand

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

California Wrap
Breakfast Wrap
Ortega Tuna Melt

The Basic

Two Egg Breakfast with Applewood Smoked Bacon

$14.25

choose one of the following: (a) 2 buttermilk, whole wheat-n-honey, or gluten-free pancakes (+$1) OR (b) fresh fruit or chef potatoes & toast or muffins

Two Egg Breakfast with Pork Sausage Patties

$14.25

Two Egg Breakfast with Chicken Sausage Links

$14.25

Hawaiian Flank Steak & Eggs

$17.50

Two Egg Breakfast

$10.00

Beach Body Fitness

J.J. Breakfast Shake

$9.75

calories 377 protein 27g fat 10g carbs 45g organic plant based protein powder, fresh banana, strawberries, organic peanut butter & oatmeal blended together for a complete breakfast

Vegan Tofu Scramble

$13.00

calories 438 protein 24g fat 17g carbs 22g scrambled tofu with grilled mushroom, zucchini, spinach, onions, bell peppers, garlic, fresh basil & a scoop of black beans. served with 3 warm corn tortillas or tortilla chips

Mexican Protein

$14.50

calories 637 protein 64g fat 15g carbs 62g 3 scrambled egg whites over all natural grilled chicken breast, brown rice, black beans, sliced jalapeños, pico de gallo & feta cheese. served with two warm corn tortillas.

Beach Body Omelette

$15.50

calories 511 protein 42g fat 16g carbs 50g 6 egg whites with white ground turkey, fresh tomatoes & spinach served with guacamole & sliced tomatoes on the side & your choice of 2 corn tortillas or brown rice or black beans

Tropical Green Smoothie

$9.00

calories 258 protein 5.8g fat 1.7g carbs 57.9g mango, banana, orange juice, almond milk, & fresh spinach

The Classics

Skillet Scramble

$15.25

scrambled eggs, Applewood honey bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms served over hashbrowns with cheese, choice of toast or muffins

Breakfast Wrap

$14.25

scrambled eggs, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla with a cup of fresh fruit

Good Stuff Breakfast

$13.50

2 eggs, two strips of bacon or sausage. choose from (a) 2 buttermilk, whole wheat-n-honey, or gluten-free pancakes (+$1) OR (b) fresh fruit or hashbrowns & toast or muffin

Carne Asada & Eggs

$19.50

Spanish rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, 2 eggs & three warm corn or flour tortillas

Chicken Chile Verde Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

chicken simmered in a tomatillo sauce, scrambled eggs, brown rice & shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. served with tortilla chips on the side

Cris' Breakfast Salad

$12.50

romaine lettuce, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, brown rice, black beans & parmesan tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with scrambled eggs & ground turkey

Eggs Benedict

$14.75

2 poached eggs, cured ham (or sub spinach) & hollandaise sauce on an English muffin. served with fresh fruit or chef potatoes

Enchilada & Eggs

Enchilada & Eggs

$12.50

2 ground turkey enchiladas with green onions, tomatillo sauce, topped with shredded cheese & two eggs any style. served with Spanish rice 10.75

Uniquely Good Stuff

Carnitas Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

scrambled eggs with tender carnitas & cilantro served in 2 flour tortillas complimented by Spanish rice, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo

California Quesadilla

$14.25

scrambled eggs, Applewood honey bacon, avocado, mushroom, cheese, tomato, flour tortilla served with pico de gallo, sour cream & fresh fruit

Spicy Ground Turkey Scramble

$13.00

3 eggs, jalapeños, cilantro, tomatoes served with hashbrowns & three warm corn tortillas

Loco Moco

$14.00

straight from the islands! steamed white rice, Certified Angus Beef® patty, 2 eggs any style & brown gravy topped with green onions

"Good Stuff Style" Huevos Rancheros

$15.50

tender chicken simmered in a mild chile verde sauce with two cage free eggs any style served over warm crispy corn tortillas, green cabbage, topped with fresh avocado, cilantro, and feta cheese

Adam's Avocado Toast

$10.75

fresh avocado spread served on lightly buttered sourdough toast with diced tomatoes, applewood honey bacon, feta cheese, and red pepper flakes. Served with chopped fruit

Omelettes

The California

$14.25

Applewood honey bacon, avocado, mushroom, tomato & jack cheese

Cassidy's Garden

$12.75

broccoli, spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato, cheddar & Swiss

Greek To Me

$12.75

feta cheese, red onion, fresh spinach & kalamata olives

Denver

$13.75

ham, onions, red & green bell peppers, cheddar & mozzarella

Stuff With Syrup

Pancakes - Buttermilk

$10.00

three pancakes of your choice made from scratch in our kitchen

Pancakes - Whole Wheat

$10.00

three pancakes of your choice made from scratch in our kitchen

Pancakes - Gluten Free

$11.50

three pancakes of your choice made from scratch in our kitchen

Waffle

$11.00
1/2 Waffle & Eggs

$11.75

with choice of bacon or sausage

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$11.00
1/2 Cinn French Toast & Eggs

$12.25

2 eggs with choice of bacon or sausage

Thick Sliced French Toast

$9.00